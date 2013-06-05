Syndication Ratings: 'Judge Judy' Rules Over May Sweep

If any question remained as to who the reigning queen of

daytime is, look no further. CBS Television Distribution's Judge Judy

prevailed over all of syndication in this year's May sweep, which ran April 25

through May 22, with a 6.7 live plus same day household rating, according to

Nielsen Media Research. This is the third May sweep in a row in which Judy has presided over all shows in all

genres -- including Warner Bros.' worthy contender, The Big Bang Theory -- despite airing predominantly in early-fringe

slots.



Judy dipped 3% from last May, but still matched its

second-highest May sweep numbers in the show's 17-year history, equaling the

ratings of the next four highest-rated court shows combined.





By comparison, most other court shows were down considerably.







CTD's No. 2 gaveler, Judge Joe Brown, plunged 15%

from last year to a 2.2 and is retiring from the bench. Warner Bros.' People's

Court also tumbled 15% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis and

Twentieth's Judge Alex both bucked the downtrend, each turning in a flat

1.4. Twentieth's Divorce Court sank 14% to a 1.2. Entertainment Studio's

America's Court slumped 22% to a 0.7. ES' rookie, Justice for All,

posted a 0.4, while its We the People stumbled 50% to a 0.2 from last

year's 0.4.





Disney/ABC's Katie prevailed in the fierce freshman

talk battle with a 1.7. NBCU's newcomer, Steve Harvey, kept things close

with a 1.5, but could not overcome Katie's household lead, which the

show held all season long. Among the key daytime demographic of women 25-54,

however, Harvey pulled through with a 0.9 to Katie's 0.8.





The other rookie that will survive into next season, NBCU's Trisha

Goddard, with a much weaker station line-up than the top pair, averaged a

0.6 for the book.





CTD's and Twentieth's better cleared but already cancelled Jeff

Probst and Ricki Lake also each averaged a 0.6.





May's top talker was CTD's Dr. Phil, winning his

fifth consecutive sweep by a margin of 680,000 viewers over its closest talk

rival. Phil averaged a 3.0, off 3% from last May but up 12% among women

25-54 to a first-place 1.9 in the key demo. The heated competition for the

second-place spot in talk ended in a dead heat with Disney/ABC's Live! with

Kelly and Michael tying Warner Bros.' Ellen at a 2.5.



Live!, which airs in lesser-watched morning time

periods, grew 9% from last May, showing the biggest year-to-year improvement of

any top-tier talker. Live! also jumped three ranks from last year, to

second from fifth.





Meanwhile, Ellen, which has turned in a strong

performance throughout its tenth season, emerged even in households compared to

last year, but up 20% from May 2011. Ellen also climbed 7% from last

year among women 25-54 to a 1.6 for sole possession of second place in that

demo behind only Phil.



Live! was third among women 25-54 at a 1.5, up 15%

from last May.





Sony Pictures Television's recently renewed Dr. Oz

finished in fourth place, down two spots from its second place finish last May.

Year to year, Oz declined 15% to a 2.2 from a 2.6 in households.





Most other talkers also dropped compared to May 2012. NBCU's

Maury, which just aired its 2500th episode, slipped 17% to a 2.0. CTD's Rachael

Ray yielded 7% to a 1.4. NBCU's Steve Wilkos was a bright spot in

its sixth season, holding steady at a 1.3, while gaining 13% among women 25-54

to a 0.9 in the demo. NBCU's Jerry Springer dipped 7% to a 1.3, tying

Wilkos. CTD's The Doctors plunged 25% to a 1.2, tying

Debmar-Mercury's recently renewed Wendy Williams, which improved 9%.





Warner Bros.' Anderson Live and Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy

Kyle, both ending their runs, followed with a 0.9 and a 0.4, respectively.

Compared to last May, Anderson was down 36% while Kyle fell 33%.





Meredith's Better, which just joined the ranks of the

nationally rated, earned a 0.2 for the sweep.



Steve Harvey also was a standout among the game

shows. The show that Harvey hosts, Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud,

exploded compared to last year, gaining 50% in households to a 4.5, putting it

in third place in the category. Feud also was the sweep's top game show

among women 25-54, spiking 50% to a 2.4, and beating CTD's two vets, Wheel

of Fortune and Jeopardy!



Wheel remained first in households at a 6.3, down 3%

from last May, but dropped to second place in the demo at a flat 2.3. Jeopardy!

added 4% in households to a 5.8, and gained 10% from last May to a 2.2.

Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire depreciated 4% to a 2.4 in

households, while NBCU's rookie Baggage came in last on the carousel at

a 1.0.





In the metered markets, Warner Bros.' new interactive game

show, Let's Ask America, which airs on select Scripps-owned stations,

scored a 1.6 rating/3 share, holding steady with its September premiere week in

household and growing 14% among women 25-54 to a 0.8/3.





Magazines came in mostly lower. Last May, most mags saw

ratings spikes with stories of the life and death of TV icon Dick Clark on the

eve of the sweep.





CTD's leader Entertainment Tonight marked its 91st

consecutive sweep victory, going back to 1990, despite down-ticking 3% from last

May to a 3.5. In second place, CTD's Inside Edition was flat at a 2.9.

Warner Bros.' TMZ eased 5% to a 1.9. NBCU's Access Hollywood gave

back 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.' Extra , which was widely preempted due

to news coverage of the massive tornado that hit Oklahoma City on May 20 and

21, dipped 7% to a 1.4. CTD's new omg! Insider averaged a 1.4 in its

first May sweep, tying Extra. Twentieth's rookie Dish Nation remained

steady with its season average at a 1.0.





In off-net syndication, year-to-year erosion was

the norm. In its second year in syndication, Warner Bros.' leader The Big

Bang Theory dipped 3% to a 6.4. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, in

its sixth year, deteriorated 18% to a 4.5. Twentieth's Family Guy, also

in its sixth year, faded 11% to a 3.4. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother,

in year three, retreated 12% to a 2.3. Twentieth's King of the Hill, in

year 12, declined 8% to a 2.2. SPT's Seinfeld, in year 18, shrank 13% to

a 2.1. Warner Bros.' Friends, in year 15, gained 5% to a 2.0 and was the

only top-tier off-net sitcom to gain for the sweep. Finally, CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond, in year 12, retreated 23% to a 1.7.