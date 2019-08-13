Syndication Ratings: 'Judge Judy' Rises on Repeats

Repeats marked the week ending Aug. 4, with CBS Television Distribution’s court leader JudgeJudy leading all shows at a 5.8 live plus same day household national ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research. Judy climbed 2% despite airing reruns the entire week.

Encore episodes weren’t the only factor driving ratings down -- shows like Judy that air on CBS-owned stations took a hit when 28 stations were blacked out on AT&T-owned DirecTV, DirecTV Now and AT&T U-verse in 14 markets, including in the country’s three largest, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The rest of court was steady to higher. CTD’s Hot Bench, in repeats on three of the five days, held its ground at a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court picked up 8% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved ahead 13% to a 0.9. Twentieth’s Divorce Court settled for a 0.6 for the sixth straight week, while Debmar-Mercury’s rookie Caught in Providence remained at a 0.5 for a seventh straight week.

CTD’s Dr. Phil remained the top talker for the 152nd straight week, with five ties, climbing 5% to a 2.1 even though the show was in repeats. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil tied Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan for first at a 0.8.

Back in households, Live nipped at Phil’s heels, holding steady at a 1.9 and claiming second place for the 23rd consecutive week.

Filling out the top five were Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres at an unchanged 1.4, and NBCUniversal’s Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, both of which gained 9% to a 1.2.

Further back, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and NBCU’s soon-to-depart Steve, starring Steve Harvey, each improved 11% to a 1.0. CTD’s Rachael Ray retreated 10% to a 0.9, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which stabilized at a 0.9 for a fourth straight week.

CTD’s freshman Face the Truth, facing the end of its run, rebounded 20% to a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ The Real returned a 0.5 for a fourth consecutive week. CTD’s The Doctors deteriorated 20% to a new series-low 0.4, while Disney’s soon-to-end Pickler & Ben and the syndicated version of NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer each remained at a 0.3.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 2% to a 5.7 but outplayed all other games for an eighth straight week. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 5.0. CTD’s Jeopardy! in repeats skidded 13% to a new season-low 4.7. Disney’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire, which will cash out shortly, recovered 7% to a 1.5. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask responded with a 0.5 for the 21st consecutive week.

Week four of the six-week tryout of comedy game show Punchline, which began July 15, staged a 0.3 rating/1 share household weighted metered market average on select Fox stations. That was off 40% from its lead-ins and August 2018 time-period average. Among women 25-54, the show turned in a 0.2/1, 33% off its lead-ins and year-ago time periods.

The August 12 debut of a three-week test of talker Jerry O starring Jerry O’Connell averaged a preliminary overnight metered market rating of 1.0 rating/4 share on Fox owned stations, down 17% from its lead-in, which is usually Good Day, although even with its year-ago time periods, which is largely repeats of Wendy Williams. Among women 25-54, Jerry O averaged a 0.5 rating/4 share, off 17% from both lead-ins and year-ago time periods.

Back in the national ratings, Disney’s viral video show RightThisMinute clocked a 9% recovery to a 1.2.

Viewer interest in the on-air farewell of CTD’s longtime Entertainment Tonight co-host Nancy O’Dell buoyed the show 4% to a 2.4, the only uptick in the category. That put ET right behind sibling Inside Edition, which stood pat to lead the magazines at a 2.5.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ tumbled 8% to a 1.1, while NBCU’s Access, Warner Bros.’ Extra, CTD’s DailyMailTV, Twentieth’s Page Six TV and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page all held steady at a 1.0, 0.9, 0.9, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

NBCU’s Dateline was flat at a 1.2. SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol was in hot pursuit, picking up 10% to a 1.1, while off-Investigation Discovery’s True Crime Files detected an unchanged 0.3.

NBCU’s scripted procedural Chicago PD remained at a 0.8 for the third week in a row.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory was unchanged at a 4.1. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing jumped 10% to a 2.2. Twentieth’s Modern Family and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men stayed at a 1.6 and 1.3, respectively. Twentieth’s FamilyGuy gave back 8% to a 1.2, tying SPT’s TheGoldbergs, which remained at its series-low 1.2 for a second straight week. Disney’s rookie Black-ish, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and SPT’s Seinfeld all were steady at a 1.0, while Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls slumped 11% to a new season low 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which remained at a 0.8 for the fifth straight week.