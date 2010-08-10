Syndication Ratings: 'Judge Judy' Dominates Daytime

CBS Television

Distribution's Oprah may be the queen of talk but CTD's Judge

Judy is the queen of daytime, having beaten Oprah in the ratings 24

out of 30 weeks in 2010, and 18 out of the last 20.

In fact,

Oprah has only beaten Judy in household ratings five weeks out of

the last 30, with the two shows tying once. In the week ending Aug. 1, Oprah

averaged a 3.1 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media

Research, up 3% from the previous week but down 14% from last summer. Judy,

meanwhile, hit a 4.2, down 2% for the week but up 11% from last year. Judy also

drew more viewers than Oprah, with approximately six million tuning in to

daytime's top court show while 4.2 million watched repeats of Oprah.

On the

other hand, Oprah attracts a much younger audience. Season-to-date, Oprah

beats Judy among all key female demographics. Among women 25-54,

Oprah scores a 3.0 rating to Judy's 2.3. Among women 18-49, Oprah

rates a 2.4 to Judy's 1.8. And among young women 18-34, Oprah

still prevails with a 1.8 to Judy's 1.2.

In the

rest of the talk field, Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly

climbed 4% to a 2.4, while NBC Universal's Maury, continuing its

strong summer showing, took third place away from CTD's Dr. Phil

with a 2.1. Maury is performing 17% better this July compared to last,

while Maury's partners in daytime - NBCU's Jerry

Springer and Steve Wilkos - are up 25% and 18% this week

compared to last year at this time.

Phil and Sony's Dr. Oz,

both Oprah spin-offs, tied for fourth at a 2.0, with Phil down 5%

and Oz flat. Following that were Warner Bros.' Ellen,

CTD's The Doctors, Springer, Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams, Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha

Stewart, all of which were flat at a 1.6, 1.5, 1.5, 1.1, 0.6 and 0.5,

respectively. CTD's Rachael Ray and Wilkos each fell 7% to

tie at a 1.3.

Judy remained the court leader by a

mile, while CTD's Judge Joe Brown, in second place, eased 5% to a

2.0. Warner Bros.' People's Court was flat at a 1.9. Warner

Bros.' Judge Mathis declined 6% to a 1.6. Twentieth's Judge

Alex fell 7% to a 1.3. Twentieth's Divorce Court decreased 8%

to a 1.2. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro lost 9% to a 1.0.

Litton's Street Court was unchanged at a 0.6.

Among

the magazines, CTD's leader, Entertainment Tonight, dropped 3% to

a 3.5. CTD's Inside Edition fell 4% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.' TMZ

and NBCU's Access Hollywood each were flat at a 1.8 and 1.7,

respectively. CTD's The Insider and Warner Bros.' Extra

each were off 6% to 1.5.

The

weekend edition of The Insider, however, got a 44% week-to-week and 8%

year-to-year boost to a 1.3 on its extensive coverage of Chelsea

Clinton's wedding.

Game

shows also were little changed. CTD's Wheel of Fortune slowed 2%

to a 5.7. CTD's Jeopardy! inched up 4% to a 5.1, bringing it the

closest to the game leader that it's been this season. Disney-ABC's

Who Wants to be a Millionaire moved up 5% to a 2.3.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud and Twentieth's Are You

Smarter than a Fifth Grader each were flat at a 1.5 and 1.2, respectively.

Also in

access, Warner Bros.' top off-net sitcom, Two and a Half Men, was

unchanged at a 4.2. Twentieth's Family Guy fell 3% to a 3.2.

CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond dropped 3% to a 2.9. NBCU's

newcomer, The Office, came in fourth, slipping 7% to a 2.5, and tying

Sony's Seinfeld, which was flat, and Warner Bros.' George

Lopez, which dropped 4%. Twentieth's King of the Hill and

Warner Bros.' Friends were flat at a 2.2 and 2.1, respectively.