Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!’ Leads Post-Holiday Rally

Jeopardy! continued its winning ways in the week ended January 9, the first full week of episodes after the holidays.

The top-three games all hit season highs, with CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy! climbing 18% to a 6.6 live plus same day national household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research, driven by the play of current contestant Amy Schneider. Through 35 consecutive wins – surpassing James Holzhauer, who won 32 straight games in 2019 – Schneider has won more than $1.1 million and has been invited to face off against Matt Amodio and Jonathan Fisher in the Tournament of Champions at the end of the season.

Jeopardy! also was the most-watched entertainment program on television in the week ended Dec. 27, with an average of 9.7 million viewers per episode, according to CBS Media Ventures.

Jeopardy!'s gain fueled CBS’ Wheel of Fortune's 20% lift to a 6.0 to give it second place in all of syndication and the games, while Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud forged ahead 9% to a 5.9. Fox’s freshman You Bet Your Life, with host Jay Leno, recovered 14% to a 0.8, tying Fox’s 25 Words or Less, which also rebounded 14% to a 0.8. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask repeated at a 0.4 for the 11th week in a row.

CBS’ Dr. Phil reclaimed first place in talk, ascending 12% over the week ended January 2 and 27% over the prior two weeks to a 1.9, which equalled its season high. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Dr. Phil also led with a 0.7, followed by Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan at a 0.6.

Live, which had been the top talker for the prior two weeks, saw many preemptions as a result of coverage of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, losing five of the top ten markets, including New York. That single day pulled the show’s household ratings down 11% to a 1.6, giving the show second place in talk.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres gained 22% for the week and the year to a 1.1, equalling Ellen’s season high and giving the show, which is in its 19th and final season, the strongest annual increase among the top-ten talkers.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson raced ahead 25% to a 1.0, matching its season high. CBS’ Rachael Ray remained at a 0.8 for a third straight week, tying NBCU’s conflict talker Maury. Disney’s Tamron Hall hit its previous season high with a 17% spike to a 0.7, tying Debmar- Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which stayed put with a third straight week of encore episodes.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore booked its best week since the week ended April 4, with a 20% leap to a 0.6, tying NBCUniversal’s Steve Wilkos, which stayed put for the 11th consecutive week.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was stable at a 0.5 for a fifth week in its penultimate performance, tying Debmar-Mercury’s newcomer Nick Cannon, which perked up 25%.

Warner Bros.’ The Real rose 33% to a new season-high 0.4. NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer stood still at a 0.3 for the 16th week in a row. CBS’ The Doctors delivered a 0.2 for the 44th straight week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute slowed down 14% to a 0.6.

CBS’ Entertainment Tonight tied sibling magazine Inside Edition for first place at a 2.4, with Entertainment Tonight climbing 20% and Inside Edition escalating 14%.

NBCU’s Access Hollywood hailed a new season-high 0.9, strengthening 13%. Fox’s TMZ was flat at a 0.7 for a sixth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Extra stayed at its season-high 0.6, tying CBS’ DailyMailTV, which rose 20%. Fox’s Dish Nation notched a 0.2 for a third consecutive week.

CBS’ out-of-production Judge Judy led the court shows, jumping 10% to a new season-high 5.4, the show’s strongest performance since the week ended May 16.

The rest of court was all steady to higher. CBS’ Hot Bench spiked 7% to a 1.6 to match its season high. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 13% to a new season-high 0.9. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis motioned for a stay with its 17th straight week at a 0.6. Fox’s Divorce Court claimed a 0.5 for the sixth week in a row, tying NBCUniversal’s Judge Jerry, which also held steady. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice rose 33% to a 0.4.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory improved 10% to a 2.2 to lead the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing sprinted ahead 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon added 11% to a new season- high 1.0. Disney’s Family Guy grew 50% to a season-best 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which managed a second-straight 0.9. Disney’s Modern Family fielded a 0.8 for the fifth straight week, tying Sony’s The Goldbergs, which held steady for a sixth consecutive week. Sony’s Seinfeld mastered its domain with a 0.7 for the fifth straight week. Finally, Warner Bros.’ Mom moved up 20% to a new season-high 0.6, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which was stable for the fifth consecutive week.