Syndication Ratings: 'Jeopardy!' Dips Without Amy Schneider But Still Leads

Jeopardy!’s star faded a bit in the week ended January 30 as Amy Schneider’s 40-game winning streak came to an end, but the show remained the top-rated program in syndication in households for the fifth straight week.

The CBS Media Ventures-distributed Jeopardy! slipped 2% to a still-strong 6.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story: Jeopardy! peaked at a single-day 7.1 household rating on Wednesday, January 26, the day Schneider’s streak was snapped. By Friday, without Schneider in the winner’s seat, the show’s household ratings had slid 27% to a 5.2 single-day rating.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud regained second place in households, perking up 3% to a 6.0. The Steve Harvey-hosted game also hit a season high in the key women 25-54 demographic at a 2.1, remaining the syndication lead in the demo. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, whose fortunes are closely linked to sister show Jeopardy!, fell from second to third with a 5% decline to a 5.7.

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno and corporate cousin 25 Words or Less, hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, both logged a 0.8 for the fourth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.4 for the 14th consecutive week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.7.

Magazines were mostly lower. CBS’ leader Inside Edition eroded 4% to a 2.3. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight relinquished 5% to a 2.1. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood held its ground at a 0.8, breaking its tie with Fox’s TMZ, which tumbled 13% to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra pulled back 14% from its series high to a 0.6, tying CBS’ DailyMailTV, which delivered a 20% increase. Fox’s Dish Nation dropped 33% from a 0.3 to a 0.2.

CBS’ Dr. Phil remained the talk-show leader for the fourth straight week, spiking 6% to a 1.9. Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan was right behind, rallying 6% to a 1.8 and equalling its season high. Among women 25-54, Dr. Phil and Live tied with each at a 0.7.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson stayed at its season-high 1.0 and climbed into a third-place tie with Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which dipped 9% from its season high.

NBCU’s conflict-talker Maury, CBS’ Rachael Ray and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams all were in line with the prior week’s 0.8.

Disney’s Tamron Hall held at its season-high 0.7 for a fourth straight week.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore persevered at its season-best 0.6 and added 20% from the same week last year, making it the only talk show in original production to improve over last year. That tied NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which held steady for a 14th consecutive week.

Newcomers Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon and Sony Pictures Television’s The Good Dish both improved 25% to a 0.5. That equalled Cannon’s season high and marked a new high for The Good Dish in its second week, although that was still 17% below Dr. Oz’s 0.6 from two weeks prior.

NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.4. Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a third straight 0.3, while CBS’ The Doctors remained at a 0.2 for the 47th straight week.

CBS’ Judge Judy continued to lead the courts in repeats, with a 4% rise to a 5.1. CBS’ Hot Bench featured a fourth straight season-high 1.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court crept up 13% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court settled for a static 0.7 and 0.5, respectively. NBCU’s Judge Jerry tanked 20% to a 0.4, tying Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice, which held steady for a fourth straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory quieted down 4% to a 2.2 but still led the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stepped up 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros’ rookie Young Sheldon stayed at a 1.0. Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Sony’s The Goldbergs all stayed put at a 0.8 tying Disney’s Family Guy, which improved 14%. Sony’s Seinfeld held at a 0.7 for the eighth consecutive week. Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 0.6 for an eighth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mom skidded 17% to a 0.5, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which managed a 0.5 for the sixth straight week. ■