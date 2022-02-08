Trending

Syndication Ratings: 'Jeopardy!' Dips Without Amy Schneider But Still Leads

By published

'Jeopardy!' leads syndication at a 6.5 household rating in week ended January 30

'Jeopardy!'s ratings decline without star player Amy Schneider in week ended January 30.
'Jeopardy!'s ratings decline without star player Amy Schneider in week ended January 30. (Image credit: Sony Pictures Television/'Jeopardy!')

Jeopardy!s star faded a bit in the week ended January 30 as Amy Schneider’s 40-game winning streak came to an end, but the show remained the top-rated program in syndication in households for the fifth straight week. 

The CBS Media Ventures-distributed Jeopardy! slipped 2% to a still-strong 6.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story: Jeopardy! peaked at a single-day 7.1 household rating on Wednesday, January 26, the day Schneider’s streak was snapped. By Friday, without Schneider in the winner’s seat, the show’s household ratings had slid 27% to a 5.2 single-day rating.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud regained second place in households, perking up 3% to a 6.0. The Steve Harvey-hosted game also hit a season high in the key women 25-54 demographic at a 2.1, remaining the syndication lead in the demo. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune, whose fortunes are closely linked to sister show Jeopardy!, fell from second to third with a 5% decline to a 5.7. 

Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno and corporate cousin 25 Words or Less, hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, both logged a 0.8 for the fourth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask stayed at a 0.4 for the 14th consecutive week. 

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.7.

Magazines were mostly lower. CBS’ leader Inside Edition eroded 4% to a 2.3. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight relinquished 5% to a 2.1. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood held its ground at a 0.8, breaking its tie with Fox’s TMZ, which tumbled 13% to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra pulled back 14% from its series high to a 0.6, tying CBS’ DailyMailTV, which delivered a 20% increase. Fox’s Dish Nation dropped 33% from a 0.3 to a 0.2. 

CBS’ Dr. Phil remained the talk-show leader for the fourth straight week, spiking 6% to a 1.9. Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan was right behind, rallying 6% to a 1.8 and equalling its season high. Among women 25-54, Dr. Phil and Live tied with each at a 0.7.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson stayed at its season-high 1.0 and climbed into a third-place tie with Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres, which dipped 9% from its season high. 

NBCU’s conflict-talker Maury, CBS’ Rachael Ray and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams all were in line with the prior week’s 0.8.

Disney’s Tamron Hall held at its season-high 0.7 for a fourth straight week. 

CBS’ Drew Barrymore persevered at its season-best 0.6 and added 20% from the same week last year, making it the only talk show in original production to improve over last year. That tied NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which held steady for a 14th consecutive week.

Newcomers Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon and Sony Pictures Television’s The Good Dish both improved 25% to a 0.5. That equalled Cannon’s season high and marked a new high for The Good Dish in its second week, although that was still 17% below Dr. Oz’s 0.6 from two weeks prior.

NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.4. Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a third straight 0.3, while CBS’ The Doctors remained at a 0.2 for the 47th straight week. 

CBS’ Judge Judy continued to lead the courts in repeats, with a 4% rise to a 5.1. CBS’ Hot Bench featured a fourth straight season-high 1.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court crept up 13% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court settled for a static 0.7 and 0.5, respectively. NBCU’s Judge Jerry tanked 20% to a 0.4, tying Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice, which held steady for a fourth straight week. 

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory quieted down 4% to a 2.2 but still led the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stepped up 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros’ rookie Young Sheldon stayed at a 1.0. Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Sony’s The Goldbergs all stayed put at a 0.8 tying Disney’s Family Guy, which improved 14%. Sony’s Seinfeld held at a 0.7 for the eighth consecutive week. Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 0.6 for an eighth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mom skidded 17% to a 0.5, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which managed a 0.5 for the sixth straight week. ■

Paige Albiniak