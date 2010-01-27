Syndication Ratings: Haiti Coverage Preempts Many Syndies

Ratings for most of syndication declined in the week ending

Jan. 17 as news coverage of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Jan. 12

preempted many shows. Bucking the

general downtrend was CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Judge Judy, which saw its numbers jump for the third straight week

and set a new season record. Judy was

the queen of the daytime ratings for the 8th consecutive week,

topping CTD's Oprah by 9% and scoring

a new season-high 5.0, up 6% from the week before and up 11% from last year at

this time. That represented the largest

year-to-year increase of any syndicated strip of any type in first run.

Oprah was unable

to improve, remaining flat at 4.6 and other talk shows were mostly lower. CTD's Dr.

Phil slipped 6% to 2.9. Disney/ABC's

Live With Regis and Kelly lost 10% to

2.7. In the previous week, which marked

Regis Philbin's return following a hip replacement, ratings were up 20%. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres was down 4% to 2.4.

CTD's The Doctors dipped 5% to

2.0. NBCU's Maury also shed 5% to 1.9. CTD's

Rachael Ray was off 10% to 1.8. NBCU's Jerry

Springer sagged 7% to 1.3. NBCU's Steve Wilkos was unchanged at 1.2. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt got back what had fallen the week before, rebounding

11% to 1.0. NBCU's Martha Stewart was down 14% to 0.6 and announced that she will

follow Oprah Winfrey to cable and become exclusive to Hallmark in September

under a multi-year pact.

CTD's Judge Joe Brown

was the no. 2 court show following Judge

Judy and held steady at 2.4 as its executive producer John Terenzio was

also named to helm next season's Swift

Justice With Nancy Grace. Warner

Bros.' People's Court dropped 5% to

2.1. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was up 6% to 1.8.

Twentieth's Judge Alex sank 6%

to 1.5. Twentieth's Divorce Court

was flat at 1.5. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro trailed with a 1.1

for the fourth straight week.

Sony's Dr. Oz led

the first run rookies with a 2.9 after bleeding 6% of his ratings down to

2.9. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader suffered an 11% demotion down

to 1.6. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams was up 9% to 1.2. Litton's Street

Court faded 14% to 0.6. NBCU's The Office was the highest rated syndie

newcomer, growing 3% to 3.0. Fellow

off-net freshman Twentieth's My Name Is Earl

and CTD's Everybody Hates Chris tied

at a 1.9, with Earl down 10% and Chris slipping 5%.

Among magazines, CTD's Entertainment

Tonight was down 13% to 4.5 after seeing a 41% ratings surge over the past

two weeks.CTD's Inside

Edition tanked 16% to 3.1. Warner

Bros.' TMZ was up 10% to a new

season-high 2.3. NBCU's Access Hollywood fell 9% to 2.1. CTD's The

Insider dipped 5% to 1.8. Warner

Bros.' Extra took a 15% hit to a 1.7

after being heavily preempted in major markets by earthquake news coverage.

Game shows were mostly lower, although CTD's Jeopardy inched up 2% to 6.3. CTD's Wheel

of Fortune skidded 8% to 7.0.

Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire cashed out 11% of its

ratings, down to 2.5. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud fell 7% to 1.4. NBCU's Deal

Or No Deal settled for an 8% decline to 1.2.

Warner Bros.' Two and

a Half Men topped the off-net sitcoms with a 10% increase to 1.4, although

most other laughers were narrowly mixed.

Twentieth's Family Guy was

flat at 3.5. Warner Bros.' George Lopez was down 3% to 2.8. Sony's Seinfeld

grew 8% to 2.8. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond lost 4% to

2.7. Twentieth's King of the Hill and Warner Bros.' Friends were flat at 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Sony's King

of Queens was up 6% to 1.8.