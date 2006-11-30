Syndication Ratings: Geraldo, Access Lead the Pack

Access Hollywood, Geraldo at Large and Wheel of Fortune were among the few bright spots in an otherwise lackluster second week of the November sweeps in the first-run syndication world.

According to the national household ratings for the week ending Nov. 19, Geraldo rode extensive coverage of News Corp.’s controversial O.J. Simpson project to a series-high 1.7 average. The show’s 13% week-over-week growth was the top jump of any strip in syndication.

Access Hollywood also hit a new season high, jumping 8% on the week to average a 2.8, which also marks an 8% year-over-year bump.

Of the rookies, Rachael Ray continued to lead the way, holding steady on the week at a 2.1 average. Cristina’s Court gained 8% on the week to a 1.4 average.

Next was rookie talk show Dr. Keith Ablow (even on the week at a 1.1) followed by Judge Maria Lopez, even at a 0.9 on the week. Last in the rookie class were the struggling Greg Behrendt (off 11% to a 0.8) and Megan Mullally (even at a 0.8).

Of the veteran talkers, only Martha was up on the week, gaining 7% to a season-high 1.5 average.

All seven veteran court shows were even or up on the week, with Judge Mathis (2.6) and Judge Alex (2.1) hitting season highs. However, the entire genre was flat or off year-over-year.

The game-show genre continues its torrid pace, with both Wheel of Fortune (9.0) and Jeopardy! (7.2) hitting season highs. Wheel becomes the first syndicated strip to average a 9.0 this season.

