Syndication Ratings: February Sweeps Come in Like a Lion

The first full week of the February sweep was marked by a

huge blizzard on the East Coast, causing preemptions and power outages in many

markets.

In spite of that, many shows were up or steady as they

rolled out their all-original sweep episodes in the week ended Feb. 10.

CBS Television Distribution's genre leader, Entertainment

Tonight, had its best week since the November sweep, growing 5% to a 4.0.

CTD's Inside Edition edged ahead 3% to a new season-high 3.4. Warner

Bros.' TMZ held steady at its season-high 2.1 for a fourth straight

week. NBCUniversal's Access Hollywood also held at its season-high 1.9

for a second week. Warner Bros.' Extra was solid at a 1.6, its

second-highest rating of the season. CTD's new omg! Insider turned in

its best performance in four weeks, advancing 7% to a 1.5, while Twentieth's

new Dish Nation trailed with a flat 1.0.

Among the talk shows, CTD's Dr. Phil grew 3% to a

3.3, matching its season high. The show also remained No. 1 among the key

daytime demographic of women 25-54, growing 6% to a 1.9.

In second place, Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and

Michael held steady for the week at a 2.8. Warner Bros.' Ellen

dipped 4% to a 2.7. In fourth place, Sony's Dr. Oz was flat at a 2.6.

NBCU's Maury also was flat at a 2.4, but led the

talkers among young women 18-49 and 18-34 with a 1.7 and a 1.5, respectively.

CTD's Rachael Ray, NBCU's Steve Wilkos and Jerry

Springer, and CTD's The Doctors all were flat at a 1.6, 1.6, 1.5 and

1.4, respectively.

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams sank 7% to a 1.3.

Warner Bros.' Anderson Live, which won't return next year, held firm at

a 1.2, while Debmar-Mercury's also-cancelled Jeremy Kyle came in last at

an unchanged 0.6.

Among the rookie talkers, Disney-ABC's Katie gave

back 5% for the week to a 1.9. NBCU's Steve Harvey remained at its

season-high 1.6 for a fifth straight week, just three-tenths behind Katie.

The two rookie talk leaders tied among the key women 25-54 demo, each at a 1.0.

CTD's Jeff Probst and Twentieth's Ricki Lake,

both of which will end their runs at the end of this season, jumped 14% to a

0.8 to each match their best ratings to date. NBCU's Trisha, which is coming

back next year along with Katie and Steve, yielded 17%, or

one-tenth of a ratings point, to a 0.5.

Elsewhere, CTD's top court, Judge Judy, was the

only show in daytime to post a new season high, gaining 1% from the prior week

to hit a 7.5. CTD's Judge Joe Brown eased 4% to a second-place 2.4.

Warner Bros.' People's Court and Judge Mathis both were flat at a

2.0 and 1.6, respectively. Twentieth's Judge Alex dropped7% to a 1.4,

tying Twentieth's Divorce Court, which was flat. Entertainment Studios' America's

Court also was flat at a 0.8, while Justice for All added 25%to a

0.5, and We the People dropped 33% to a 0.2.

Game shows were quiet with CTD's Wheel of Fortune

dipping 1% from the prior week to a 7.7, nabbing second place in overall

syndication. CTD's Jeopardy! remained at a 6.9. Debmar-Mercury's Family

Feud fell 2% to a 5.2, while Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,

which is expected to add Cedric the Entertainer as host next year, and NBCU's rookie Baggage

each were unchanged at a 2.6 and 1.1, respectively.

Warner Bros.' hit off-net sitcom The Big Bang Theory

added 4% from the week before, to hit an 8.0 and top the syndie chart.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men softened 2% to a 5.5. Twentieth's Family

Guy gained 3% to a 3.8. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother moved up

11% to a 3.0. SPT's Seinfeld strengthened 4% to a 2.5. Twentieth's

King of the Hill and Warner Bros.' Friends each were flat at a 2.3

and 2.1, respectively, while CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond receded 10%

to a 1.8.