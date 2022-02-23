Syndication Ratings: 'Family Feud' Reclaims Lead

'Family Feud,' hosted by Steve Harvey, beat 'Jeopardy!' for the syndication lead as Olympics started on NBC.

Family Feud returned to the syndication lead in the week ended February 13, even as the 2022 Beijing Olympics got rolling across the platforms of NBC. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud declined 2% to a 5.7 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Family Feud snapped the long run of CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy!, which had been at the top of the syndication leaderboard since the week ended November 28, 2021.

The Olympics’ first full week put a big chill on syndication ratings due to preemptions on NBC affiliates, schedule changes and stronger-than-usual competition across various platforms.

Just as they did last summer during the Summer Olympics in Pyeongchang, China, Family Feud, Jeopardy! and most other first-run shows opted to be retitled as Olympics specials so that episodes airing during the two weeks of the quadrennial games will not be included in their regular season averages.

Jeopardy!, which had been the top overall show for the past 10 weeks including one tie, slumped 13% to a second-place 5.5. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune skidded 14% to a 5.0.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, dropped 11% to a 0.8, tying Fox’s freshman You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno, which stayed put for a sixth straight week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask remained at a 0.4 for the 16th straight week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute maintained a 0.6 for a second week.

CBS’ Inside Edition deteriorated 20% to a 2.0 but remained the magazine leader. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight slipped 17% to a 1.9. Fox’s TMZ cratered 22% to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra, which was the only show in the category that was not coded out or retitled, pulled back 14% from a season high to a 0.6; however, the day-and-date strip still rose from fifth to fourth place.

CBS’ DailyMailTV tumbled 17% to a 0.5. NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which was very heavily preempted by the games and the pre-game Olympic Zone specials on NBC stations, sacrificed 50% to a 0.4. Fox’s Dish Nation stayed at a 0.3.

None of the 15 talkers were able to gain against the games. Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and CBS’ Dr. Phil both fell back 11% to tie for first at a 1.6. Among daytime’s key demographic women 25-54, Live led with a 0.6.

NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson gave back 11% in households to a 0.8, tying NBCU’s conflict talker Maury, which held steady for the fourth straight week. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres was bumped or preempted in numerous markets, including in all of the top eight, giving back 30% to a 0.7 to tie CBS’ Rachael Ray, which sank 22% and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which declined 13%.

Disney’s Tamron Hall backtracked 25% to a 0.6, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which held steady for the 16th straight week.

CBS’ Drew Barrymore relinquished 17% to a 0.5, tying Debmar-Mercury’s rookie Nick Cannon, which stayed put for a third straight week. Sony’s The Good Dish served up a 0.4 for the third time in its four weeks on the air.

NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer stumbled 25% to a 0.3, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which stayed put for a fifth week in a row.

CBS’ The Doctors trailed the field at a 0.2 for the 49th straight week.

CBS’ Judge Judy continued to lead the court shows even in reruns, slipping 9% to a 4.8, and was the only gaveler to hold 100% of its year ago ratings.

CBS’ Hot Bench was fined 13% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was a consistent 0.9. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved down 14% to a 0.6. Fox’s Divorce Court stabilized at a 0.5 for the 11th week in a row. NBCU’s Judge Jerry sagged 20% to a 0.4, tying Wrigley Media’s newcomer Relative Justice, which stayed put for a sixth straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory softened 9% to a 2.1 but remained the off-network sitcom leader. Disney’s Last Man Standing stood pat at a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon shed 10% to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men eased 11% to a 0.8, tying Disney’s Family Guy and Modern Family, both of which were in line with the prior week. Sony’s The Goldbergs gave back 13% to a 0.7. Sony’s Seinfeld slipped 14% to a 0.6 after nine weeks at a 0.7, tying Black-ish, which stood still for the eleventh straight week. Warner Bros.’ Mom misstepped 17% to a 0.5, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which was steady for the eighth week in a row. ■