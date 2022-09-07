Syndication Ratings: ‘Family Feud’ Prevails at Summer’s End

Family Feud remained the syndication and game leader in the week ended August 28, holding on to that position for the fourth straight week. Debmar-Mercury’s game show, starring Steve Harvey, ticked up 2% to a 5.2 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen.

CBS Media Ventures’ Jeopardy inched up 2% to a 4.2, while CBS’ Wheel of Fortune was flat at its season-low 4.1 for the third straight week. Fox’s You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno and its 25 Words or Less, starring and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, logged a steady 0.8 and 0.7, respectively. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask accumulated a 0.4 for the eighth straight week.

Fox completed its four-week preview of game show Person, Place or Thing with host Melissa Peterman. After debuting on August 8, the show averaged a 0.3 weighted metered market average for all runs in nine Fox test markets. That was down 40% from both its lead-in and year-ago time period average. Among women 25-54, the show’s 0.2 average was equal to both its lead in and September 2021 time periods.

Back in the national ratings for the session ended August 28, Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute managed a 0.5 for the fifth consecutive week.

Reruns of CBS’ Dr. Phil advanced 8% to a three-week high of 1.4, tying Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan to lead talk. Live lost 7% with repackaged episodes on four of the five days.

Among women 25-54, Live led with a 0.6, up 20% and notching a four-week high in the demo.

Warner Bros.’ ending Ellen DeGeneres strengthened 17% to a 0.7, tying repeats of NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson, which stayed put for a fourth straight week.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, CBS’ Rachael Ray and NBCU’s out-of-production Maury all stayed put at a 0.6. Recycled episodes of Debmar-Mercury’s exiting Wendy Williams held at a 0.5 for the tenth straight week. CBS’ Drew Barrymore, headed into its third season with half-hour episodes, gave back 20% to a 0.4.

Second helpings of Sony’s The Good Dish, NBCU’s long out-of-production Jerry Springer and Debmar-Mercury’s canceled Nick Cannon all continued at a 0.3. Remnants of Warner Bros.’ The Real and CBS’ The Doctors delivered a 0.2 for the 12th and 77th straight weeks, respectively, as both shows wrap their syndicated runs.

Evergreen episodes of CBS’ Judge Judy led the courts, despite slipping 7% to a 4.2 and tying Jeopardy for second place in overall syndication. CBS’ Hot Bench was the second-highest court, staying at a 1.2 for the fourth consecutive week. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court settled at its series-low 0.6 for a second week.

Fox’s Divorce Court climbed 25% to a 0.5 as it began its new season with veteran television personality Star Jones, an original co-host of ABC’s The View, behind the bench, tying Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis, which maintained for a 14th straight week.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry, nearing its end, remained at a 0.4 for the 29th consecutive week. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice stayed at a 0.3 for the fifth week in a row.

CBS’ Inside Edition broke even at a 2.0 to lead the magazines. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight eased 5% to a 1.8. Fox’s TMZ and Warner Bros.’ Extra were on par with the prior week’s 0.7 and 0.6, respectively. NBCU’s Access Hollywood fell 14% to a 0.6 to tie Extra. CBS’ canceled DailyMailTV stayed at a 0.5 for the 21st straight week. Fox’s Dish Nation hovered at a 0.2 for a 21st week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory elevated 11% to a 2.0 to lead the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing stepped up 10% to a 1.1. Sony’s The Goldbergs grew 17% to a 0.7, tying Disney’s Family Guy, Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Warner Bros.’ Young Sheldon, all of which stayed put. Sony’s Seinfeld spiked 20% to a 0.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Schitt’s Creek returned to the chart, rising 33% to a 0.4, tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, Disney’s Black-ish and Warner Bros.’ Mom, all of which held steady.