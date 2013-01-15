Syndication Ratings: 'Family Feud' Celebrates New Year With Season-High 5.1

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud started 2013 off with a

bang, finally breaking through the 5.0 barrier to hit a 5.1 in the week ended

Jan. 6.

The typically slow week of repeats also was good for

magazines, which saw ratings improve across the board on news of Kim

Kardashian's pregnancy, and for Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael,

which was the top talker for the third week in a row.

Family Feud increased 11% from the prior week to hit

a new season-high 5.1. CTD's game leader, Wheel of Fortune, inched up 3%

to a 6.9. CTD's Jeopardy! upticked 2% to a 6.0. Disney-ABC's Who

Wants to Be a Millionaire was the only game to lose ground, declining 4% to

a 2.4 amid news that longtime host Meredith Vieira will depart the program

after this season. NBCU's newbie Baggage zipped ahead 9% to a 1.2.

In access, five of the seven magazines clocked double-digit

increases. CTD's leader, ET, grew 16% from the prior week to a 3.6.

CTD's Inside Edition was up 12% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.' TMZ

improved 6% to a 1.8. NBCUniversal's Access Hollywood had the largest

gain in the group, advancing 21% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.' Extra jumped

15% to a 1.5.

CTD's The Insider, in the last week before its

rebrand as omg! Insider, came in last among the vets at a 1.4. But

the show's new version, which launched on Jan. 7, climbed 6% in households and

20% among women 25-54 in its first week in the metered markets in the week

ending Jan. 13, compared to the show's prior four-week averages. On WCBS New

York at 7 p.m., omg! Insider climbed 13% in households to a 3.1 rating/6

in households and improved 43% to a 2.0/6 among women 25-54 in its first week

on WCBS at 7 p.m.

Twentieth's freshman Dish Nation rose 13% to a 0.9.

Live! led the talk shows for the third consecutive

week, although the show, which aired mostly repackaged episodes, slipped 7%

compared to the prior week. Live! also was tops in the key women 25-54

demo with a 1.6.

CTD's Dr. Phil climbed 13% to a second-place 2.6.

Warner Bros.' Ellen added 10% to a 2.3, tying Sony Pictures

Television's Dr. Oz, which improved 5% for the week. NBCU's Maury

dipped 8% to a 2.2.

CTD's Rachael Ray took a 6% breather to a 1.6 after

three straight weeks of increases. NBCU's Steve Wilkos fell back 6% from

the series high it set the week before to a 1.5. CTD's The Doctors held

firm at a 1.4, tying NBCU's Jerry Springer, which dropped 7% to a 1.4.

Warner Bros.' Anderson Live climbed 9% to a 1.2, while Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams weakened 8% to a 1.1, followed by Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle,

which was flat at a 0.5.

Among talk's newcomers, Disney-ABC's Katie clocked

its strongest ratings since mid-November, growing 6% for the week to a 1.9,

even though the show was in repeats for the week. Most syndicated shows broke

the low-rated New Year's Day out of their weekly ratings average; Katie also

broke out New Year's Eve.

NBCU's Steve Harvey pushed ahead 8% to a 1.4 after its

return for a second season was confirmed. CTD's Jeff Probst was steady

at a 0.8. Twentieth's Ricki Lake remained at a 0.7, while NBCU's Trisha

Goddard gave back 20% to a 0.4.

CTD's Judge Judy led daytime where many shows were in

reruns for most or all of the holiday week. Her honor was up 14% from the prior

week to a 6.6. CTD's Judge Joe Brown, a distant second, improved 4% to a

2.4. Warner Bros.' People's Court added 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Judge

Mathis and Twentieth's Judge Alex each were flat at a 1.6 and 1.4,

respectively. Twentieth's Divorce Court climbed 8% to a 1.4, tying Judge

Alex. Entertainment Studios' America's Court, Justice for All and

We the People all were flat at a 0.8, 0.5 and 0.2, respectively.

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory heated up 9% to a

7.4, topping the syndication leader board. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men was

up 6% to a 5.3. Twentieth's Family Guy and How I Met Your Mother were

flat at a 3.6 and 3.1, respectively. Twentieth's King of the Hill

declined 4% to a 2.2, tying SPT's Seinfeld and Warner Bros.' Friends,

both of which were flat at a 2.2, while CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond

dropped 13% to a 2.0.