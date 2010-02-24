Syndication Ratings: Ellen's ‘Idol' Boon

Most of syndication got a Valentine from Nielsen in the week

ending Feb. 14 and most shows met or exceeded their best rating levels

of the

season. While winter storms in much of

the country kept many viewers indoors, ten of the top eleven veteran

talk shows

were up from the week before, with Oprah

as the only talker to decline.

Warne Bros.' Ellen

Degeneres was an especially bright spot, hitting a new all-time

series high

2.9 in what was the first full week of the February sweep. Of course,

Ellen's big number coincided with

her first week of appearances as the fourth judge on American Idol.

Week-to-week Degeneres gained 12% to 2.9 and grew 26%

from last year at this time.

Elsewhere in talk, CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Dr. Phil

improved 3% to 3.2. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly

added 7% to 3.0. NBCU's Maury

climbed 10% to 2.2. CTD's The Doctors advanced 5% in

households to

2.0 and 17% among W18-34. CTD's Rachael Ray jumped 11% to 2.0,

with a

show featuring Susan Lucci offering romantic advice for Valentine's Day

blooming 22% to 2.2 on Feb. 11. NBCU's Jerry Springer spiked

8% to 1.4. Steve

Wilkos (NBCU) was up 8% to 1.3.

Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt

picked up 11% to 1.0. NBCU's Martha Stewart surged 17% to 0.7,

while

leader CTD's Oprah fell 4% to 5.4.

Court shows also got very favorable Nielsen verdicts. CTD's Judge

Judy was up 4% from the week before to 5.0.

It ranked first among all syndicated shows with a 7.9 GAA rating. CTD's

Judge

Joe Brown also racked up a 4% increase, hitting a 2.4. Warner

Bros.' People's Court was buoyed by 5% to a new season high

2.3. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis was up 6% to 1.8.

Twentieth's Judge Alex and

Twentieth's Divorce Court were flat

at 1.6 and 1.5, respectively. Warner

Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro scored a

new season-high 1.2, up 9%.

Among rookies, Sony's Dr.

Oz advanced 7% to a new season-high 3.2 in first-run. The

highest-rated new off-net, NBCU's The Office, was also up 7% to

3.2,

matching its best number yet. Other new

sitcoms included CTD's Everybody Hates

Chris, which was flat at 2.0, and Twentieth's My Name Is Earl,

which added 6% to 1.8.

In first-run, Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader

and Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams were unchanged at 1.7 and

1.2, respectively. Litton's Street Court hopped 17% to 0.7.

Among magazines, CTD's The

Insider scored a new season-high 2.0 with a 5% hike from the week

before. Leader CTD's Entertainment Tonight was up 2% to 5.0.

The show's ET Weekend saw its rating balloon 8% week-to-week

and 40%

year-to-year to 2.8. CTD's Inside Edition raced ahead 9% to

3.6. Warner Bros.' TMZ was up 5% to 2.3. NBCU's

Access Hollywood lost 5% to 2.1. Warner Bros.' Extra,

which did not air in some big markets due to storm coverage,

was up 5% to 2.0.

Game shows were mixed.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune slid 1%

to 7.4. Jeopardy (CTD) inched up 2% to a new season-high 6.4.

Disney/ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire got a 4% dividend

and earned a

2.7. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was up 7% to 1.5. NBCU's Deal

Or

No Deal dropped 8% to 1.1.

Off-net sitcoms were mostly higher. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half

Men was up 4% to a new season-high 5.7. Twentieth's Family Guy

upticked 3% to 3.6.

Sony's Seinfeld was up 4% to

2.9, tying Warner Bros.' George Lopez,

which leaped 7%. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond and Twentieth's

King of the Hill were flat at 2.8 and

2.4, respectively. Friends (Warner Bros.') fell 4% to 2.2.

Sony's King

of Queens was unchanged at 1.7. House of Payne was up 7%

to 1.6. Frasier

was flat at 1.5.