Syndication Ratings: Ellen, Rachael Prevail

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and CBS’ Rachael Ray not only took home Daytime Emmy Awards Friday, but they also were two of only three talkers to see gains for the week ending June 15.

It was a strange week for syndies due to coverage of the first two rounds of the U.S. Open and of the untimely death of Meet the Press host Tim Russert Friday, June 13, which caused many shows to report three-day averages.

Ellen, which picked up its fourth consecutive Emmy for best talk-show host, gained 13% from the prior week to a 1.8 three-day live-plus-same-day household-ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

CBS’ Rachael Ray, which broke Ellen’s streak to win the Emmy for best entertainment talk show, rose 6% to a 1.7 in households and up 14% in young women 18-34. Rachael Ray’s ratings also were based on a three-day average.

Ellen, Rachael Ray and many other strips were heavily pre-empted Thursday and Friday, June 12 and 13, for coverage of golf’s U.S. Open. In addition, some shows did not air June 13 due to news coverage of Russert’s death.

Twentieth Television’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet also improved on the week, gaining 11% in households to a 1.0 and 40% among women 25-54.

CBS’ The Oprah Winfrey Show fell 11% for the week to a 4.0, but Oprah counted all five days in its average. CBS’ Dr. Phil held steady at a 3.8, but it only counted three days.

Every other talker ran all five days. Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly and NBC Universal’s Maury were each flat at a 2.6 and a 1.8, respectively. CBS’ Montel Williams, NBCU’s Jerry Springer and Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks -- which took home the Emmy for best informational talk show -- all held steady at 1.1, 1.1 and 1.0, respectively. NBCU rookie Steve Wilkos, in repeats, fell 11% to a 0.8, while NBCU’s Martha Stewart went from originals to a full week of repeats and fell 22% to a new season-low 0.7.

In the magazine race, CBS’ Entertainment Tonight was in front as usual at a 4.0, up 3% after getting a 13% bump to a 4.4 June 9 for a show in which actress Gina Gershon denied an affair with former President Bill Clinton. CBS’ Inside Edition was unchanged at a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was down 5% to a 2.0, falling into a tie with NBCU’s Access Hollywood, which also was flat. CBS’ The Insider held firm at a 1.9, while Warner Bros.’ Extra climbed 6% to a 1.7.

The top court show, CBS’ Judge Judy, dipped 4% to a 4.3. CBS’ Judge Joe Brown jumped 4% to a 2.4 in households while gaining 20% among women 25-54. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 5% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was flat at a 1.9. Twentieth’s Divorce Court gained 7% to a 1.6. Twentieth’s Judge Alex remained at its season-low 1.5 for a second week. Twentieth’s Cristina’s Court -- which won the first-ever Emmy for best legal or courtroom show -- was flat at a 1.1, tying Sony’s Judge Hatchett, which was up 10%. Sony’s rookie Judge David Young and Judge Maria Lopez each were unchanged at a 0.8 and 0.7, respectively. Radar Entertainment’s Jury Duty fell 33% to a 0.2 from a 0.3.

CBS’ Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 6.5. CBS’ Jeopardy! had a 5.5, up 2% from the week before and up 6% from last year, making it the only first-run strip to improve from last year. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire remained at its season-low 2.6 for a second week. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud climbed 6% to a 1.7. Program Partners’ Merv Griffin’s Crosswords -- which is going into a production hiatus and offering repeats to stations for season two -- was flat at a 0.8. Twentieth’s Temptation was unchanged at a 0.5.

Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained on top of the off-net sitcoms but fell 6% to a 4.6. Twentieth’s Family Guy lost 5% to a 4.0. Sony’s veteran Seinfeld slipped 3% to a 3.5. CBS’ Everybody Loves Raymond dropped 3% to a new season low 3.1, finishing in a tie with Warner Bros.’ rookie George Lopez, which improved 3%. Sony’s King of Queens was flat at a 2.8 and Warner Bros.’ Friends jumped 8% to a 2.7.