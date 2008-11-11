Syndication Ratings: 'Ellen' Among Shows Hitting Season Highs

The holiday of tricks proved a treat for syndie talkers in the week ending Nov. 2. Eight shows gained on the week, four shows hit season highs and none declined.



CBS Television Distribution’s The Oprah Winfrey Show inched up 2% to a 5.0 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. CTD’s Dr. Phil held steady in its second week at a season-high of 3.4. Disney-ABC’s Live with Regis and Kelly climbed 16% to a season-high 2.9, getting a 32% boost from the show’s Halloween episode, which hit a 3.3. Hosts Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa change costumes several times during the show’s popular Halloween episode



Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres also hit a season high of 2.4, up 9% for the week and up 14% for the year, the biggest year-to-year gain of any talker. On Halloween, Friday, Oct. 31, the show jumped 18% to a 2.6.

CTD’s Rachael Ray climbed 6% to a season-high 1.8, after increasing 18% to a 2.0 on Halloween, which featured an appearance by Entertainment Tonight’s Mary Hart. Rachael tied NBCU’s Maury, which also was up 6% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ Tyra Banks boasted the week’s largest gain, improving 22% to a 1.1, tying NBCU’s Jerry Springer, which climbed 10%.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos gained 11% to a 1.0. Twentieth’s The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet and NBCU’s Martha Stewart each held steady at 0.8 and 0.7, respectively.



Comparatively, in the court genre only CTD’s Judge Judy hit a new season high, moving up 2% to a 4.5 and increasing its ratings advantage over the field by 96%. In second, CTD’s Judge Joe Brown was flat at a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court slipped 5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Judge Alex, Divorce Court and Cristina’s Court all were flat at a 1.8, 1.6, 1.4 and 1.1, respectively. Sony’s Judge David Young fell 13% to a new season low 0.7.

In access, CTD’s ET hit a new season high for the second straight week, gaining 2% to a 4.4 and boosting its advantage over CTD’s second-place Inside Edition by 52%. Inside Edition was flat at a 2.9. NBCU’s Access Hollywood jumped 17% to a season-high 2.1, tying Warner Bros.’ TMZ, which was up 11%. CTD’s The Insider held steady at a 1.9, while Warner Bros.’ Extra was up 6% to a season-high 1.8.

Remaining in access, CTD’s Wheel of Fortune dipped 3% to a 7.3, while CTD’s Jeopardy! gained 2% to a season-high 6.2. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire climbed 4% to a 2.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud added 7% to a 1.5.

Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained atop the off-net sitcoms, but fell 6% to a 4.9. Twentieth’s Family Guy rose 5% to a 4.0. Sony’s Seinfeld gained 3% to a new season high 3.6. CTD’s Everybody Loves Raymond dropped 3% to a 3.1, tying Warner Bros.’ George Lopez, which moved up 3%. Sony’s King of Queens and Warner Bros.’ Friends each fell 4% to a 2.5.

Among the rookies, NBC Universal’s Deal or No Deal continued to lead the pack but fell 11% to a 1.7. CTD’s The Doctors held steady in second place at a 1.5. CTD is expecting growth from The Doctors. On Monday, The Doctors hit its best rating yet at a 2.0 rating/6 share in the 56 metered markets, up 11% from its lead-in and up 5% from its year-ago time period average.

Sony’s Judge Karen fell 10% to a new season-low 0.9, that tied Warner Bros.’ Bonnie Hunt, which climbed 13% to a new series-high 0.9. Program Partners’ Family Court with Judge Penny and Debmar-Mercury’s Trivial Pursuit: America Plays each remained unchanged at a 0.6.