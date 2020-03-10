Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Hits Season High in Week Marked by Preemptions

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil was the only daytime strip that managed to overcome preemptions and competing news coverage to hit a new season high in the week ended March 1.

Dr. Phil jumped 8% to a 2.8 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, making the 178th time in the past 182 weeks that Phil has finished first or tied for first in talk. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led talk with a 1.1.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan remained in second place in talk with a steady 2.0 in households, while Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres declined 5% to a 1.9. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams was unchanged at a 1.3 for the eighth straight week. NBCUniversal’s Maury, which was recently renewed for two more seasons, moved down 8% to a 1.1, equalling its series low.

CTD’s Rachael Ray receded 9% to a 1.0, tying NBCU’s recently renewed Steve Wilkos, which stayed at a 1.0 for the sixth straight week.

Related: 'Steve Wilkos' Joins 'Maury' With Two-Season Renewal

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, Warner Bros.’ The Real and CTD’s The Doctors all stayed put at a 0.9, 0.6 and 0.5, respectively. NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer dropped 25% -- or one-tenth of a ratings point -- to a 0.3.

Among the freshman talkers, NBCU’s Kelly Clarkson, renewed for season two, hung tough at a 1.3, tying veteran Wendy Williams for fourth among the 14 talkers in households and spiking 20% among women 25-54 to a 0.6.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, also renewed for a second season, held its ground at a 1.0 in households while adding 25% among women 25-54 to a 0.5, matching its season high in the demo.

SPT’s Mel Robbins, which will conclude production in the spring, stood pat at a 0.4.

Elsewhere in daytime, CTD’s season-to-date household ratings leader Judge Judy was the only court show to improve, edging ahead 2% to a 6.6 even though the show was in repeats for part of the week. Judy led all of syndication for the 25th time in the past 31 weeks with one tie.

Related: 'Judge Judy' to End After Next Season

CTD’s Hot Bench, a show that Judge Judy Sheindlin created, bargained for a 2.1 for the fourth straight week despite being in reruns on two of the five days. Hot Bench ranked as syndication’s third-highest show in daytime after only Judy and Phil.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis were flat at a 1.4 and 0.9, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court, which will see Judge Faith Jenkins replace Judge Lynn Toler in July, remained at a 0.7, while Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence sank 20% to a 0.4.

Related: Faith Jenkins is 'Divorce Court''s New Judge

Rookie court show Judge Jerry, recently renewed for year two, was steady at 0.9 but added 33% among women 25-54 to a 0.4, despite being in repeats on all five days.

Related: 'Judge Jerry' Renewed for Season Two

MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court was penalized 14% to a 0.6. Trifecta’s Protection Court stayed at a 0.3 for the 24th week in a row.

In access, magazines were stable. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight eased 3% to tie unchanged sister show Inside Edition for the category lead at a 2.8.

Related: Wallace, Kawaguchi Named Co-EPs at 'Entertainment Tonight'

NBCU’s Access Hollywood held firm at a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ TMZ tacked on 10% to a 1.1 and rose 20% among women 25-54 to a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra held its ground at a 0.9 despite several preemptions and strengthened 25% to a 0.5 among women 25-54. CTD’s DailyMailTV, which just opened an office in Los Angeles, delivered a steady 0.8. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page posted a 0.2 for the 35th consecutive week.

CTD’s Jeopardy! and Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud both inched up 2% to a 6.4 and 6.3 respectively, to lead the games with Feud hitting a new season high. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was close behind at an unchanged 6.1.

Related: Syndicated Shows Suspend Studio Audiences Due to Coronavirus

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.5 for the fourth straight week.

Related: Entertainment Studios Clears Two Off-Weather Channel Weeklies

Among the rookie games, Fox’s 25 Words or Less, renewed for season two, was flat at a 1.1, while SPT’s off-GSN America Says, which is not returning for season two, shot up 14% to a 0.8.

Also in first run, Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute clocked a 0.8 for the fifth consecutive week.

NBCU’s off-net strip Dateline stayed at a 1.1 for the third week in a row. Likewise, SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol was steady at a 1.0, tying NBCU’s scripted procedural strip Chicago PD, which added 11%.

Warner Bros.’ sitcom leader The Big Bang Theory spiked 7% to a 3.2. Disney’s Last Man Standing jumped 5% to a 2.2. Disney’s Modern Family grew 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men stood pat at a 1.3. Disney’s Family Guy was on par with the prior week’s 1.2, tying SPT’s The Goldbergs, which recovered 9%. SPT’s Seinfeld was steady for a fourth straight week at a 1.0, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which barreled ahead 11% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ Mom, Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls all broke even at a 0.9.