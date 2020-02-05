'Judge Jerry' to Return for Season Two

As expected, NBCUniversal has renewed court show Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, for a second season in national syndication, said Tracie Wilson, executive VP, creative affairs, NBCUniversal TV Distribution. The show is cleared in more than 95% of the country for season two.

“We’re so pleased that our station partners have recognized the success of Judge Jerry and have embraced this new side of him,” Wilson said in a statement. “Jerry and his staff have put their hearts and souls into this show and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to bring more compelling cases to our audience.”

Season to date, Judge Jerry is averaging a 1.0 live plus same day household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media research. The renewal makes NBCU two-for-two on rookie renewals this year, with The Kelly Clarkson Show also returning for a second season this fall.

“The opportunity to continue doing this program that I love is a godsend,” Springer said, also in a statement. “I will keep striving to be fair to the parties, as well as entertaining and interesting for the audience. But please know my career ambitions have their limits. I will not seek, nor will I accept, a nomination for the Supreme Court!”

Judge Jerry is executive produced by Kerry Shannon and taped in front of a live studio audience at the Stamford Media Center in Connecticut. The Stamford Media Center is also home to long-running and successful NBCU talk shows Maury and The Steve Wilkos Show.