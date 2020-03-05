'Steve Wilkos' Joins 'Maury' With Two-Season Renewal

NBCUniversal’s The Steve Wilkos Show joins fellow conflict talker Maury in being renewed through the 2021-22 TV season, said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, creative affairs, NBCUniversal TV Distribution in a statement on Thursday.

“For 13 years, Steve Wilkos has established himself as one of daytime TV’s most reliable hosts in national syndication,” Wilson said in a statement. “Steve is sincere and his genuine desire to help people is truly the key to the show's success. We look forward to two more years of amazing shows from Steve and his very talented team.”

The Steve Wilkos Show tackles issues such as family and criminal justice, true crime and relationship conflicts. Wilkos is a straight-talking former Chicago police officer and U.S. Marine, and that has distinguished his point of view from other daytime hosts. Wilkos started as head of security on NBCU’s Jerry Springer, and moved on to host his own show in 2007. Steve Wilkos currently is in its 13th season and celebrated its 2,000th episode Feb. 24.

“I’m glad that I can continue to bring justice into my guests lives and provide a platform for their powerful stories to be heard,” Wilkos said. “The show has evolved so much over the years that I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

“It is because of our guests, passionate fans, and dedicated staff and crew who believe in our mission that we have been able to be successful for so long,” said executive producer Rachelle Wilkos, who also is married to the host. “We look forward to continuing sharing true-crime stories, recognizing everyday heroes and helping our guests get the truth they deserve.”

In the week ended Feb. 16, Steve Wilkos averaged a 1.0 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and averages 1.4 million viewers daily, according to NBCU.

The Steve Wilkos Show is distributed in national syndication by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution and produced by Stamford Media Center Productions.