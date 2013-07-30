Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Back on Top as Summer Heat Returns to Syndies

Dr. Phil took back the spot as top talker in the week ending July 21, in which many syndicated shows bounced back after a mid-summer slump.

CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil gained 13% for the week, the largest increase of the top 10 to a 2.7 live plus same day national household rating. The increase marked Phil's highest rating since the May sweep. In addition, the show improved 14% to lead the talkers among daytime's key demographic of women 25-54 with a 1.6. Disney/ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael captured second place with a 2.4, off 4% from the prior week but still up 4% from last year at this time.

NBCU's Maury grew 5% to a 2.2. Sony Pictures Television's Dr. Oz scored its best ratings in five weeks, jumping 5% in households to a 2.1 and climbing 10% among women 25-54 to a 1.1. Warner Bros.' Ellen surged 6% for the week and 19% for the year to a 1.9, despite being in repeats all week. NBCU's Jerry Springer and CTD's Rachael Ray both rallied 8% to a 1.3, tying Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams, which was flat week to week but up 63% from last year with an almost all-original week. CTD's The Doctors jumped 9% to a 1.2, tying NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which was steady. Meredith's The Better Show trailed at a 0.2, up 100% from the prior week's 0.1.

Disney/ABC's Katie dipped 6% to a 1.7, while NBCU's Steve Harvey advanced 8% to a 1.3, that show's strongest showing in five weeks. Both Katie and Steve were in originals all week. Meanwhile, NBCU's Trisha Goddard was steady at a 0.5.

In the metered markets, Warner Bros.' test of The Real was up sharply week to week after two weeks on the air, while Twentieth's Kris Jenner declined. After its second full week, The Real jumped 20% to a 1.2 rating/ 4 share household average across its six markets, increasing 50% compared to its year-ago time period averages. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner dropped 11% from its first week to a 0.8/3 household average in its second week and sank 27% from its year-ago time periods.

Among women 25-54, the second week of The Real spiked 38% to a 1.1/7 from its first week and ballooned 120% compared to last year. Kris, at a 0.6/4 in the demo, tumbled 25% from its first week and lost 14% from its year-ago time period average.

At the top of the national chart, CTD's Judge Judy climbed 3% from the prior week and 5% from last year to a 6.4. This also marks the 12th consecutive week that Judy has been first-run's top show. In second place, Warner Bros.' People's Court was unchanged at a 1.6. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis recovered 8% from its season low in the prior frame to a 1.3. Twentieth's Judge Alex and Divorce Court were flat at a 1.1. Entertainment Studios' America's Court added 17% to a 0.7, while newcomer Justice for All remained at its season-low 0.4 for the sixth straight week, and We the People was unchanged at a 0.2.

Game shows were narrowly mixed. CTD's Wheel of Fortune inched up 2% from the prior week to a 6.0, but its margin over CTD's second-place Jeopardy! shrank to only one-tenth of a ratings point, the narrowest it has been this season as Jeopardy! rose 4% to a 5.9. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud faded 2% to a 4.3. Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire devalued 4% to a 2.3, while NBCU's Baggage lifted 11% to a 1.0.

Magazines were relatively stable following a strong showing in the prior session. CTD's leader Entertainment Tonight held firm for the week at a 3.3. In second place, CTD's Inside Edition edged ahead 4% to a 2.7. Warner Bros.' TMZ was steady at a 1.9. NBCU's Access Hollywood gave back 6% to a 1.5. CTD's omg! Insider was on par with the prior week's 1.3, tying Warner Bros.' Extra, which eased 7% to a 1.3, after being preempted in several markets by baseball's All-Star Game. Twentieth's newcomer Dish Nation, which lost morning deejay Kidd Kraddick over the weekend, was unchanged at a 0.9.

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory made some noise, adding 5% to a 6.3. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men was flat at a 4.3. Twentieth's Family Guy was unchanged at a 3.3. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother moved 4% lower to a 2.4. Twentieth's King of the Hill was flat at a 2.2, tying Warner Bros.' Friends, which finished up 5% to a 2.2, and SPT's Seinfeld, which gained 10% to a 2.2. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond rallied 6% to a 1.8.