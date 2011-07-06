Syndication Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Back on Top

CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil returned to the top talk slot in the week ending June 26, after landing in a three-way tie for first last week with Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly and NBCUniversal's Maury.

Phil also was one of only three talkers to grow week-to-week, with CTD's Rachael Ray and Sony's Dr. Oz the other two talk shows to improve. Dr. Phil grew 4% to a 2.4 live plus same day average household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Meanwhile, Live, which wasn't live for the week, dropped 4% to a 2.2 and Maury did likewise. Maury, however, was the most-viewed talk show for the week with 3.26 million viewers and was the number-one talker among all key female and adult demographics.

The rest of the talk pack was lackluster. CTD's Oprah, now permanently out of originals, remained at its series low 2.1. Dr. Oz recovered 5% from its prior week season-low to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres remained at its season-low 1.6 for the third week in a row. Rachael Ray had the week's biggest increase, jumping 8% to a 1.4, tying NBCU's Jerry Springer, which was unchanged at a 1.4. CTD's The Doctors and NBCU's Steve Wilkos each were steady at a 1.3. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams trailed at an unchanged 0.8.

CTD's Judge Judy remained syndication's highest-rated show, dipping 3% for the week to a 6.4. In second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown was steady at a 2.6. Warner Bros.' People's Court, Twentieth's Judge Alex and Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis all were flat at a 1.9, 1.5 and 1.5, respectively, while Twentieth's Divorce Court gained 7% to a 1.5, tying Alex and Mathis. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro, which is wrapping up its run, was unchanged at a 0.8.

Warner Bros.' Extra and CTD's The Insider improved the most for the week among the magazines, although the pair tied for last place, with each adding 7% in households to a 1.5. Extra also was up 17% among women 18-49, while The Insider improved 25% among women 18-34.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight, the magazine leader, dipped 3% to a new season-low 3.3. CTD's Inside Edition ticked up 4% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.' TMZ was flat at a 2.0, while NBCU's Access Hollywood strengthened 6% to a 1.8 and grew the most year-to-year of any magazine, adding 13%.

Game shows shone in the summer heat, with the entire genre up or flat for the week. CTD's Wheel of Fortune rolled ahead 5% to a 6.2. CTD's Jeopardy! added 8% to a 5.5. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud climbed 4% to a new season-high 2.6. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire advanced 5% to a 2.3, while Twentieth's Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader, also completing its run, was flat at a 1.1.

CTD's Swift Justice remained this season's top-rated rookie, although it gave back 6% to a 1.5. Twentieth's Don't Forget the Lyrics, also not returning next season, improved 13% to a 0.9. In third place, Sony's Nate Berkus, which hit a new series low the prior week, recovered 14% to a 0.8. Litton's Judge Karen's Court sank 13% to a 0.7. Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross was up 33% to a 0.4.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men was unchanged atop the off-net sitcoms at a 6.1. Twentieth's Family Guy grew 2% to a 4.6. Disney-ABC's My Wife and Kids fell 9% to a 3.1. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond receded 4% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.' George Lopez and Sony's Seinfeld each lost 7% to a 2.5, tying NBCU's The Office which moved up 4%. Twentieth's King of the Hill was flat at a 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends, renewed by Tribune through 2017, faded 5% to a 1.9.

Among the new off-net and off-cable strips, Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother was down 10% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.' The New Adventures of Old Christine tumbled 19% to a 1.3, tying Debmar-Mercury's Meet the Browns which was unchanged at a 1.3.