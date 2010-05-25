Syndication Ratings: Daytime Talkers See Mid-Sweeps Gains

Most daytime shows were hot in

the mid-sweep week ending May 16, with several talk shows -- The

Oprah Winfrey Show conspicuously not among them -- showing gains.

Among talkers moving up before, CBS

Television Distribution's (CTD) Dr. Phil rose for the fourth

straight

week, gaining 7% to 2.9, his highest rating since the first week of

March. Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres advanced 9% to 2.4.

NBC Universal's Maury climbed 10% to 2.2. CTD's Rachael Ray

jumped

14% in households to 1.6 and cooked up a 29% increase among women

18-49.

NBCU's Steve Wilkos spiked 15% to a new season-high 1.5. NBCU's Jerry

Springer added 8% to 1.4.

CTD's Oprah

was the only show in the genre to decline, slipping 2% to 4.5.

Disney/ABC's Live With Regis & Kelly and CTD's The Doctors

held steady at 2.5 and 1.7, respectively. Far back in the pack, Warner

Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha Stewart were flat at

0.8 and

0.5, respectively.

Court shows were on fire with CTD's Judge Judy jumping 7% to 4.7,

its

biggest number in 10 weeks, beating Oprah for the eighth time in

the past

nine weeks. Judy has now been the top-rated show in daytime 20

times in the past 25 weeks and is running 18% ahead of last year's

delivery. Oprah is down 15%.

CTD's Judge Joe Brown surged 16% to 2.2, its best showing in five

weeks,

and took second place among the gavelers. Warner Bros. People's

Court

hopped up 11% to 2.1. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis added 6% to

1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex was up 7% to 1.5. Twentieth's Divorce

Court settled for an 8% increase to 1.4. Warner Bros.' Judge

Jeannine Pirro tacked on 10% to 1.1.

The top rookie, NBCU's The Office, grew 4% to 2.9 and saw its women

18-34

demo swell 13% to 2.6; it ranked second among all syndicated shows to

the

animated Family Guy (Twentieth), which logged a first-place 2.8

in the

demo. In first-run, Sony's Dr. Oz recovered 9% from the previous

week's season low to a 2.5. On the other hand, Twentieth's Are You

Smarter Than a Fifth Grader was marked down to a new series low 1.3,

after

losing 13%. That put it in a tie with Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams,

which was flat at a 1.3, while Litton's Street Court trailed with

an

unchanged 0.6.

Among game shows, Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud ratcheted up 7% to

a new

season-high 1.6. Leader CTD's Wheel of Fortune accelerated 5% to

6.5. CTD's Jeopardy! tacked on 4% to 5.6. Disney/ABC's Who

Wants to Be a Millionaire was flat at 2.2.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight topped the magazines with a 4.0,

dipping 2%

from the prior session. CTD's Inside Edition rebounded 11%

from its season low the week before to a 3.1. Warner Bros.' TMZ,

NBCU's Access Hollywood and The Insider were all even with

the

week before at 2.0, 1.9 and 1.7, respectively. While Warner Bros.' Extra

was up 6% to 1.7.

Off-net sitcoms were mostly higher. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men

was the top laugher with a 7% pick up to 4.8. Twentieth's Family

Guy rose 10% to 3.4. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond gained 3%

to 3.1. Sony's Seinfeld snared an 8% hike to 2.8. Warner

Bros.' George Lopez was up 4% to 2.7. Twentieth's King of the

Hill remained at last week's 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends

upticked 5% to 2.1.