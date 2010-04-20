Syndication Ratings: Court Shows Get Favorable Verdict For Week

Court shows got the most favorable verdict of any genre from

Nielsen in the week ending April 11.

Despite warmer weather and an average PUT level decline of more than

500,000 viewers from the previous session, five of the seven gavelers were up

week-to-week, while the other two held steady.

CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Judge Judy beat Oprah

(CTD) and every other first-run daytime show with a 4.6, up 5% from the week

before and 10% from last year at this time.

Judy also jumped 33% among young women 18-34. Top chatfest Oprah was flat at 4.0 and down 13% from the same week last

year. Among the other TV jurists, CTD's Judge Joe Brown rose 5% to 2.2, taking

second place in the legal system. Warner

Bros.' People's Court advanced 5% to

2.0. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis held steady at 1.6.

Twentieth's Judge Alex

improved 8% to 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce

Court also clicked for an 8% gain to 1.3. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro was even at 1.0.

Veteran talk shows moving up from the week before included

Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly,

which added 8% to 2.6 and CTD's The

Doctors, which hiked 6% to 1.8.

Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres

and NBCU's Maury, Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos were all unchanged at 2.1,

1.9, 1.3, and 1.2 respectively. CTD's Dr. Phil dipped 4% to 2.4 and Rachael Ray receded 6% to 1.5.

In rookie action, NBCU's The

Office closed out the week down 3% to 2.9 in households and ranked as

syndications no. 1 show among women 18-34 with a 2.7 in the demo. In first-run, Sony's Dr. Oz rose 9% to 2.5 and Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader, Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams and Litton's Street Court were all flat at 1.5, 1.0

and 0.6, respectively.

CTD's The Insider

was the biggest percentage gainer among magazines, growing 6% to 1.8, while its

Insider Weekend surged 18% to

1.3. Newsmag leader ET (CTD) was unchanged at 4.1.

CTD's Inside Edition inched up

3% to 3.1. NBCU's Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.' TMZ each fell 5% to 1.9.

Warner Bros.' Extra was flat

at 1.7.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune

was the top game, edging ahead 2% to 6.5.

CTD's Jeopardy dropped 2% to

5.5. Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire got a 4% dividend to 2.4. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was up 8% to 1.4.

Off-net sitcoms were narrowly mixed. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men stayed flat at 4.7. Twentieth's Family Guy and CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond were each down 3% to 3.3 and 3.0, respectively. Sony's Seinfeld

grew 4% to 2.8. Warner Bros.' George Lopez was unchanged at 2.7. Twentieth's King of the Hill climbed 4% to 2.4.

Warner Bros.' Friends faded 5%

to 2.1. House of Payne was up 6% to 1.7.

Sony's King of Queens remained

even at 1.5. Frasier fell 7% to 1.4.