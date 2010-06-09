Syndication Ratings: Court Is King in May Sweeps

Court

was syndication's most consistent genre during the May sweeps that ran from

April 29 through May 26, with every court strip up or even compared to last

year.

CBS

Television Distribution's Judge Judy

improved its already strong performance by 10%, jumping to a 4.5 live plus same

day household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research. Judy also averaged the most viewers of

any syndicated daytime show during May, notching an audience of more than

6.42 million, an improvement of 637,000 since last May. That total beats CTD's

top-ranked talker, The Oprah Winfrey Show, which

averaged 6.223 million viewers, down 600,000 from last May.

CTD's Judge Joe Brown, the second-ranked court

room, averaged a 2.1, holding steady with last May. Warner Bros.' People's Court climbed 11% to a 2.0.

Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis rose 13%

to a 1.7. Twentieth's Divorce Court

advanced 8% to a 1.4. Twentieth's Judge

Alex was even with last year at a 1.4. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro, which aired on The CW network last year and

wasn't syndicated, tallied a 1.1.

Talkers

turned in some strong performances -- particularly NBC Universal's trio of Maury, Jerry Springer and Steve

Wilkos -- but other shows lost ground in May.

Oprah, which just completed its

penultimate season,beat Judy in household ratings, averaging a 4.7 rating, down 10% from last year. CTD's Dr.

Phil remained syndication's second highest rated talker, averaging a 2.8.

Nationally, that rating is off 7%, but Phil

was up 41% among households on WCBS New York, and marked an 85% increase

over its lead-in.

Disney-ABC's

Live with Regis and Kelly slipped 4%

from last year to a 2.5. Warner Bros.' Ellen

DeGeneres added 14% to a 2.4. Maury

jumped 24% to a 2.1. CTD's The Doctors

dipped 6% to a 1.7. CTD's Rachael Ray

was down 12% to a 1.5. Jerry Springer

and Steve Wilkos each leaped 27% to a

1.4

Warner

Bros.' Bonnie Hunt, which is ending

its run after this season, fell 11% to a 0.8. NBCU's Martha Stewart, which also is departing syndication with Stewart

moving over to Hallmark Channel, tumbled 29% to a 0.5, the largest drop of any

talk show.

Among

game shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune dipped

2% from May 2009 to a 6.3. CTD's Jeopardy!

ticked up 2% to a 5.5. Disney-ABC's Who

Wants to be a Millionaire fell 4% to a 2.2. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud, which is moving to Orlando

in the fall and adding Steve Harvey as host, grew 7% to a 1.5. NBCU's Deal or No Deal, which will go off the

air after this season, plunged 27% to a 1.1.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight breezed to its 79th

consecutive sweeps win in the magazine race, which dates back 20 years to July

1990. Although ET was down 5% from

last May to a 4.0 average, it still held a 38% ratings advantage over CTD's second

place Inside Edition, which lost 3%

to a 2.9. Warner Bros.' TMZ took

third but dropped 5% to a 2.0. NBCU's Access

Hollywood, which is getting ready to spin off Access Hollywood Live this fall, also retreated 5% to a 1.9. CTD's The Insider was flat at a 1.7, although Insider Weekend jumped 18% to a 1.3. Warner

Bros.' Extra was up 6% to a 1.7.

The

veteran off-net sitcoms all were down or flat. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men remained king at an

unchanged 4.6. Twentieth's Family Guy

sank 14% to a 3.2. CTD's Everybody Loves

Raymond was flat at a 2.9. Sony's Seinfeld,

now in its 15th year of syndication, slid 18% to a 2.7, tying Warner

Bros.' George Lopez, which was

unchanged. Twentieth's King of the Hill

dropped 8% to a 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends

faltered 5% to a 2.1. Debmar-Mercury's House

of Payne fell 19% to a 1.7. Sony's King

of Queens plummeted 35% to a 1.5, and CTD's Frasier faded 17% to a 1.5.

NBCU's The Office led the rookie off-net

sitcoms with a 2.8 average, beating all syndicated shows except Twentieth's Family Guy among women 18-34. Among

other off-net newcomers, CTD's Everybody

Hates Chris registered a 1.8 and while Twentieth's My Name is Earl earned a 1.6.

Among

first-run freshmen, Sony's Dr. Oz logged

a 2.4, followed by Twentieth's Are You Smarter

Than a Fifth Grader at a 1.3, tying

Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams.

Litton's Street Court, expected to

end its run, was far back at a 0.5.