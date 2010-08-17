Trending

Syndication Ratings: Clinton Nuptials Boost Mags

By

The weekend wedding of Chelsea Clinton engaged access magazine
viewers, improving the ratings of almost all of them.

CBS Television Distribution's magazine leader, Entertainment Tonight, improved 6% in
the week ending Aug. 8, to a 3.7 live plus same day household average rating,
according to Nielsen Media Research. The show got a 26% bump on Monday, Aug. 2,
when the show aired its coverage of the event.

ET's sister show, CTD's
The Insider, jumped 13% on the week
to a 1.7, marking the biggest weekly improvement of any syndie strip. That tied
NBC Universal's Access Hollywood,
which held steady, and Warner Bros.' TMZ,
which dropped 6%, for third place. In second place, CTD's Inside Edition was firm at a 2.6, while Warner Bros.' Extra, in last place, was even week to
week at a 1.5.

Daytime was quiet. CTD's court leader, Judge Judy, continued to be the highest rated show in daytime and the
top court by a wide margin with a 4.2, unchanged from the prior week. In second
place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown dipped
5% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' People's Court
and Judge Mathis, and Twentieth's Judge Alex all were flat at a 1.9, 1.6
and 1.3, respectively. Twentieth's Divorce
Court climbed 8% to a 1.3. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro was unchanged at a 1.0. Litton's Street Court, nearing the end of its
run, sank 17% to a 0.5.

Among talk shows, CTD's talk leader Oprah inched up 3% to a 3.2. Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly slipped 4% to a 2.3. CTD's Dr. Phil was unchanged at a 2.0, tying NBCU's
Maury, which dropped 5%. Sony's Dr. Oz fell 5% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' Ellen fell 13% to a new season low 1.4,
tying CTD's The Doctors and NBCU's Jerry Springer, each of which were down
7%. CTD's Rachael Ray, NBCU's Steve Wilkos, Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams, Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt and NBCU's Martha all were flat at a 1.3, 1.3, 1.1,
0.6 and 0.5, respectively.

Game shows were mixed. CTD's Wheel of Fortune crept up 2% to a 5.8. CTD's Jeopardy! declined 6% to a 4.8. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire lost 4% to a 2.2. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud, Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader and NBCU's
Deal or No Deal, which will soon go
off the air, all were flat at 1.5, 1.2 and 1.1, respectively.

Off-net sitcoms were again led by Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, which ticked up 2%
to a 4.3. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond
rallied 7% to a 3.1, tying Twentieth's Family
Guy which faded 3%. NBCU's newcomer The
Office and Sony's Seinfeld each
held steady at a 2.5. Twentieth's King of
the Hill climbed 5% to a 2.3, tying Warner Bros.' George Lopez, which fell 8%. Finally, Warner Bros.' Friends came in flat at a 2.1.