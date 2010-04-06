Syndication Ratings: Bullock's Marital Woes Boost Magazines

Coverage of the suddenly rocky marriage of Academy

Award-winner Sandra Bullock and reality TV star Jesse James, sent ratings for

most magazine shows skyward in the week ending Mar. 28, easily trumping such

negatives as week two of daylight savings time and the NCAA men's basketball

tournament.

Top newsmagazine, CBS Television Distribution's (CTD) Entertainment Tonight, scored a 4.7, up

15% from the week before and 9% from last year at this time. ET

Weekend leaped 29% week-to-week and 16% year-to-year to 2.2. CTD's Inside

Edition logged a 3.0, up 7% on the week and 3% on the year. NBCU's Access

Hollywood rallied 10% to 2.2 and was flat year-to-year. Warner Bros.' TMZ saw its ratings dwindle by 5% to 2.0 while declining 13% from

last year. CTD's The Insider matched its season-high, tying TMZ at 2.0 with an 18% surge for the week and a 25% leap from last

year. Warner Bros.' Extra was up 6% week-to-week and year-to-year to 1.9.

In daytime, CTD court show Judge Judy was also syndication's highest-rated first-run

strip. Its ratings ballooned 12% to

4.6. In the GAA ratings, Judy was the highest-rated show overall

with a 7.1. CTD's Judge Joe Brown, the no. 2 courtroom, held steady at 2.2. Warner Bros.' People's Court was flat at 2.0.

Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis

added 6% to1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex was unchanged at 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce Court

settled for an 8% hike to 1.4. Warner

Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro trailed

with an unchanged 1.1.

Elsewhere, CTD's Oprah

was second among daytimers but led the talkers with a 9% rebound to 3.8 after

dropping 25% in the prior session. CTD's

Dr. Phil gained 9% to 2.5. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly lost 8% to 2.3. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres slipped 4% to 2.2.

NBCU's Maury was flat at

1.9. CTD's The Doctors rose 6% to 1.8.

CTD's Rachael Ray whipped up a

7% increase to 1.6. NBCU's Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos were unchanged at 1.3 and 1.2, respectively. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt was up 14% to 0.8.

NBCU's Martha Stewart was up

20% to 0.6.

Among rookies, NBCU's The

Office dipped 6% to 2.9, while in first-run, Sony's Dr. Oz recovered 9% to a 2.5.

Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a

Fifth Grader and Debmar-Mercury's Wendy

Williams were flat at 1.5 and 1.2, respectively. Litton's Street

Court jumped 20% to 0.6.

The big game shows had small gains following sharp declined

in the prior session. CTD's Wheel of Fortune edged ahead 2% to

6.4. CTD's Jeopardy inched up 2% to 5.4.

Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire was rewarded with a 9% increase to 2.4. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was flat at 1.3.

NBCU's Deal Or No Deal perked

up 10% to 1.1.

Off-net sitcoms were mixed.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men

advanced 4% to 4.8. Twentieth's Family Guy held steady at 3.3. CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond rallied 11% to 3.0.

Sony's Seinfeld and Warner

Bros.' George Lopez were unchanged at

2.8 and 2.7, respectively. Twentieth's King of the Hill was up 4% to 2.5. Warner Bros.' Friends fell 5% to 2.0. Frasier gained 7% to 1.6. House

of Payne plunged 12% to 1.5. Sony's King of Queens was flat at 1.5.