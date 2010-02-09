Syndication Ratings: Big Interviews, Birthday Boost ‘Oprah'

For the first time in the last 10 weeks, CBS Television

Distribution's (CTD) Oprah managed to

top CTD's Judge Judy. Winfrey landed exclusives with Jay Leno and

Rosie O'Donnell and celebrated her 56th birthday. Oprah

was up 15% from the week before to a 5.5 in the week ending Jan. 31, after

seeing a 6.2 for the Leno interview on Jan. 28, a 6.1 for Rosie on Jan. 25 and

a 5.2 for her birthday party on Jan. 29.

Other talkers were narrowly mixed. CTD's Dr.

Phil dipped 3% to 3.0. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis and Kelly was down 4% to

2.7. Warner Bros.' Ellen Degeneres gained 4% to 2.6 and came within a tenth of a

ratings point of catching Regis for

the first time. NBCU's Maury was unchanged at 2.1. CTD's The

Doctors grew 5% to 2.0, with a 16% increase to 2.2 for a Jan. 29 episode

devoted to their trip to Haiti,

which provided medical relief to earthquake victims. CTD's Rachael

Ray remained steady at a 1.8. NBCU's

Jerry Springer was up 8% to 1.4. NBCU's Steve

Wilkos and Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt

were flat at 1.2 and 0.9, respectively.

NBCU's Martha Stewart slipped

14% to 0.6.

Judge Judy ruled

the courtrooms for the 699th consecutive week, holding firm at 4.9

with more than a 2-to-1 advantage over its closest court show rival. CTD's Judge

Joe Brown was unchanged at 2.3.

Warner Bros.' People's Court,

Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis and

Twentieth's Judge Alex were flat at

2.2, 1.8 and 1.6, respectively.

Twentieth's Divorce Court

was up 14% to 1.6. Warner Bros.' Judge Jeannine Pirro trailed with a 1.1.

Rookie standout, NBCU's The

Office had its best week ever, growing 3% to 3.2, while fellow off-net

sitcom CTD's Everybody Hates Chris

dropped 5% to 1.9 and Twentieth's My Name

Is Earl was unchanged at 1.8. In

first-run, Sony's Dr. Oz continued to

lead, inching ahead 3% to 3.0.

Second-place Twentieth's Are You

Smarter Than a Fifth Grader climbed 6% to 1.8. Further back, Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams and Litton's Street Court were flat at 1.2 and 0.6,

respectively.

Magazines continued to perform well, with leader CTD's Entertainment Tonight up 2% to 4.8. Its companion, ET Weekend, jumped 13% week-to-week and 23% year-to-year to

2.7. When rumors of a possible Brad

Pitt-Angelina Jolie breakup hit on Jan. 25, ET's

ratings spiked 17% to a 5.5. CTD's Inside Edition advanced 6% to 3.5. NBCU's Access

Hollywood added 5% to 2.3. Warner

Bros.' TMZ also rose 5% to 2.2. Warner Bros.' Extra was unchanged at 1.9.

CTD's The Insider perked up 6%

to 1.8. Insider Weekend had the sharpest increase of all, surging 33% to a

new season-high 1.6, which was up 23% from last year.

Game shows were little changed for the week. CTD's Wheel

of Fortune edged ahead 1% to 7.6.

CTD's Jeopardy and

Disney/ABC's Who Wants to Be a

Millionaire were flat at 6.4 and 2.7, respectively. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud fell 7% to 1.4.

NBCU's Deal Or No Deal was up

8% to 1.3.

Off-net sitcoms were unchanged to slightly higher. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men remained at 5.5 for a second week. Twentieth's Family Guy was up 3% to 3.6.

Warner Bros.' George Lopez was

flat at 2.9. Sony's Seinfeld and CTD's Everybody

Loves Raymond were each up 4% to 2.9, tying Lopez. Twentieth's King of the Hill got a 4% boost to a new

season-high 2.4. Warner Bros.' Friends, Sony's King of Queens, Frasier

and House of Payne were all unchanged

at 2.3, 1.7, 1.5 and 1.5, respectively.