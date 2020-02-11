Syndication Ratings: Big Events Boost Magazines

Magazines managed to rise in the otherwise challenged week ended Feb. 2, when many daytime shows were preempted by ongoing impeachment inquiries in the U.S. Senate.

Magazines benefited from two events during the week -- one joyful, one tragic. On the morning of Jan. 26, NBA great Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed into a mountainside, killing all on board including Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people who were on their way to a local basketball tournament.

Later that day, the 62nd annual Grammys were held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where NBA All-Star Bryant spent his basketball years playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Those two events combined to boost four of the five top magazines. CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight led the category for the fourth straight week, with a 4% spike to a 2.9 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Sister show Inside Edition added 8% to a 2.7. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood tallied the genre’s biggest increase, surging 17% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ TMZ, whose website broke the news of Bryant’s death, was unchanged at a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Extra jumped 11% to a 1.0, matching its season high. CTD’s DailyMailTV, which did not air in many top-25 markets during the week, held steady at a 0.7.

Trifecta’s Celebrity Page held at a 0.2 for the 31st consecutive week.

Even facing preemptions, CTD’s Dr. Phil returned to the top of the talkers, gaining 5% to a 2.1. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led with a 0.9.

Back in households, Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan was a strong second, even though it eased 5% to a 2.0.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres declined 19% to a 1.7. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams was flat at a 1.3. Ratings for CTD’s Rachael Ray were broken out on all five days due to preemptions and thus the week will not count in the show’s season average.

NUBC’s Maury and Steve Wilkos both stayed put at a 1.1 and 1.0, respectively. SPT’s Dr. Oz declined 13% to a 0.7, matching its series low. Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s syndicated run of the out-of-production Jerry Springer remained at a 0.6, 0.4 and 0.4, respectively.

Among the rookies, NBCU’s season-to-date leader Kelly Clarkson, renewed for season two, was broken out on all five days, so that show, like Rachael Ray, also will not have a the week’s rating average reported in its season average.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, which also is a go for a second season, ran into numerous preemptions and gave back 10% to a 0.9. SPT’s Mel Robbins, which will not return for season two, was unchanged at a 0.4.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry, which stars Jerry Springer and is officially renewed for year two, was in repeats for the week but held steady at a 0.9.

Trifecta’s Personal Injury Court and MGM/Orion’s Protection Court remained at a 0.5 and 0.3, respectively.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, which stars Meredith Vieira and will be back next season, and SPT’s off-GSN America Says, which will end after this season, stayed at a 1.0 and 0.7, respectively.

CTD’s Judge Judy was the only court show to see gains for the week, rising 4%, despite preemptions, to a 5.9 to lead the courts for the 1,219th straight week.

CTD’s Hot Bench backtracked 14% to a 1.8. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court stood pat at a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis eroded 11% to a 0.8. Twentieth’s Divorce Court stayed put at a 0.7. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence remained at a 0.4 for the third straight week.

CTD’s Jeopardy! remained syndication’s top game show, inching up 2% to a 6.3. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 6.2, while Debmar-Mercury’s FamilyFeud fell 2% to a 6.1.

Entertainment Studios’ FunnyYou Should Ask, which has been renewed for two more seasons, fell back 20% to a 0.4.

Also in first-run, Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute rebounded 14% to a 0.8.

On the off-net crime beat, NBCU’s Dateline delivered a 1.0 for a second straight week, tying off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol, which stayed at a 1.0 for a third consecutive week, while NBC’s scripted off-net procedural Chicago PD captured a 0.8 for the fourth straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory, Disney’s Last Man Standing and Disney’s Modern Family all were on par with the prior week’s 3.3, 2.1 and 1.4, respectively, atop the off-net sitcoms. SPT’s The Goldbergs and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men both moved down 8% to a 1.2. Disney’s Family Guy weakened 8% to a 1.1. Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 1.0. SPT’s Seinfeld shrank 10% to a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly, both of which were flat.