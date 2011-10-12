Syndication Ratings: 'Big Bang' Soars to 5.0 Rating in Second Week

Warner Bros.' new off-net entry, The Big Bang Theory, climbed to a live plus same day 5.0 national household rating in its second week, up 11% from its 4.5 premiere, according to Nielsen Media Research. That puts Big Bang solidly in the hit category.

In the week ending Oct. 2, NBCUniversal's 30 Rock was solid in its second outing, maintaining its opening week's 1.4, despite airing mostly in late night and late fringe time periods. Twentieth's off-FX It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was steady at a 1.2, while Sony's ‘Til Death revived 40% to a 0.7, after sinking 17% in the previous week.

Among the rookie first-run shows, Warner Bros' Anderson dropped 7% from the prior week to a 1.3. CBS Television Distribution's late-night dating show, Excused, held at a 0.6. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle remained flat at a 0.5, tying Entertainment Studios' We the People with Gloria Allred, which gained 25% to a 0.5.

CTD's Dr. Phil remained the top talker in the post-Oprah era, dipping 3.0 from the prior week but climbing 25% from last year at this time.

Sony's Dr. Oz also slipped 3% to a 2.9, but that was good enough for second place. Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly, in third, lost 7% to a 2.5. NBCU's Maury picked up 5% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.' Ellen declined 4% to a 2.2. CTD's The Doctors eased 6% to a 1.5, tying NBCU's Jerry Springer, which was flat. CTD's Rachael Ray dropped 7% to a 1.4, tying NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which held steady. Sony's Nate Berkus and Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams each were unchanged at a 1.1 and 1.0, respectively.

CTD's Judge Judy remained syndication's top-rated show, tying CTD's Wheel of Fortune at a 6.7. Judy was flat compared to the prior week but up 49% from last year when ratings were still reported on a single-run basis. CTD's Judge Joe Brown was steady at a 2.8. Warner Bros' People's Court rose 5% to a 2.0. Twentieth's Judge Alex gained 13% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis, Twentieth's Divorce Court, CTD's Swift Justice and Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross all were unchanged at a 1.6, 1.5, 1.3 and 0.9, respectively.

Magazines, which had been boosted with Emmy coverage in the prior session, all were flat or down, except CTD's leader Entertainment Tonight, which scored its highest rating since the May sweep, advancing 3% to a 3.8. CTD's Inside Edition was flat at a 3.1. NBCU's Access Hollywood slipped 5% to a 1.9, tying Warner Bros.' TMZ, which was flat. CTD's The Insider gave back 6% to a 1.6, tying Warner Bros.' Extra, which also was flat.

Among game shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune picked up 2% to its syndication-leading 6.7. CTD's Jeopardy! also inched up 2% to a 5.5. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud fell 7% to a 2.6. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire dropped 4% to a 2.4.

Returning off-net sitcoms were led by Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, which ticked up 2% to a 6.6. Twentieth's Family Guy was flat at a 4.0. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother improved 6% to a 3.4. Sony's Seinfeld was up 4% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.' Friends ballooned 21% to a 2.3. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond and Twentieth's King of the Hill were flat at a 2.1, while Carsey-Werner's That 70s Show added 6% to a 1.9.