Syndication Ratings: 'Big Bang' Balloons to Top of Syndie Charts

Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory has risen to take its place alongside of CBS Television Distribution's Judge Judy and Wheel of Fortune as the top-rated show in syndication.

Big Bang, which is in its first year of off-net syndication, climbed 4% for the week to a 7.6, tying Judy, which remained at its season high, and Wheel, which was flat.

Among the rest of the veteran sitcoms, Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, now solidly in second place, added 2% to a 6.5. Twentieth's Family Guy was flat at a 4.1. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother declined 6% to a 3.2. Sony's Seinfeld slipped 4% to a 2.6, tying CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond, which was flat. Warner Bros.' Friends gained 9% to a 2.5. Twentieth's King of the Hill added 5% to a 2.2.

Behind Big Bang, NBCU's rookie 30 Rock eased 7% from its season high to a 1.4 in late-night time slots. Twentieth's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fell 8% to a 1.2. Sony's ‘Til Death was flat at a 0.7.

CTD's Dr. Phil secured its standing as the top talker, taking the number one slot for the 15th time this season, and inching up 3% to a 3.3, the show's second highest rating of the season.

Next in line was Sony's Dr. Oz, flat at a 2.9. Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly regained 4% for the week to a 2.7. NBCU's Maury faded 4% to a 2.5. Warner Bros.' Ellen dropped 8% to a 2.4. CTD's The Doctors improved 7% to a 1.6, tying CTD's Rachael Ray and NBCU's Jerry Springer, both of which held steady. NBCU's Steve Wilkos also was steady at a 1.4. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams rose 9% to a 1.2, while Sony's Nate Berkus dropped 9% to a 1.0.

NBCU's slow roll-out Access Hollywood Live grew 11% from the same week last year in households to a 1.0 rating/3 share. It also added 17% among women 25-54 to a 0.7 rating/5 share in its 17 metered markets.

Warner Bros.' rookie talker Anderson held firm at a 1.4. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle and Entertainment Studios' We the People each were flat at a 0.7 and 0.5, respectively.

Excused, CTD's new dating show, added 17% to a 0.7.

Following Judge Judy, CTD's Judge Joe Brown dipped 3% from the prior week to a 3.0. Warner Bros.' People's Court added 5% to a 2.2, while Judge Mathis tacked on 6% to a 1.8. That tied Twentieth's Judge Alex, which was steady. Twentieth's Divorce Court added 7% to a 1.6. CTD's Swift Justice was flat at a 1.4, while America's Court advanced 11% to a 1.0.

Magazines were mostly up or flat, except CTD's Inside Edition, which dropped 3% to a 3.2. CTD's leader, Entertainment Tonight, was flat at a 3.9. Warner Bros.' TMZ was steady at a third-place 2.2. NBCU's Access Hollywood improved 5% to a 2.1. CBS Television Distribution's The Insider added 6% to a 1.8, matching its season high. The Insider Weekend jumped 40% from last year to hit a new season-high 1.4. Warner Bros.' Extra remained at a 1.6, even after being preempted in many markets due to NBC's pre-Super Bowl coverage.

Elsewhere in access, game shows were little changed. CTD's Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! each were flat at a 7.6 and 6.2, respectively. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud upticked 3% to a 3.2. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire depreciated 4% to a 2.5.