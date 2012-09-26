Syndication Ratings: Barbra Streisand Gives Kick to 'Katie'

Barbra Streisand's appearance on Disney-ABC's Katie on Tuesday, Sept. 25, drove up ratings 21% from the prior week average and 35% from Monday to a 2.3 rating/7 share primary-run household average in the weighted metered markets, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Among daytime key demographic of women 25-54, Katie improved 11% from the prior week and 25% from Monday to a 1.0/8.

Katie, hosted by the former CBS Evening News and Today anchor, is the top-rated rookie talker to premiere this year, although its metered-market ratings have been dropping off since the show's opening day.

The Streisand performance drove Katie to a time-period win in the four largest markets in the country: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia.

On WABC New York at 3 p.m., Katie's ratings improved 58% from the prior week average to a 3.0/7, and on KABC Los Angeles, also at 3 p.m., the ratings jumped 64% to a 2.3/7

Katie's best overall performance came on Hearst's WPBF West Palm Beach, Fla., at 3 p.m., where ratings shot up 93% to a 5.8/15, winning its time period.