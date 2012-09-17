Syndication Ratings: After Week One, 'Katie' Remains Rookie Leader

With one week under their belts, Disney-ABC's Katie leads the rookie talkers in

households, averaging a 2.3 rating/7 share for its first week on the air,

according to Nielsen Media Research. That's even with both its 2.3/7 lead-in

and year-ago time period average.

Katie is the highest-rated talk premiere since 2006, when CBS Television Distribution's Rachael Ray averaged a 2.6 household rating among the weighted metered markets in its first week.

NBCUniversal's Steve

Harvey is the next highest rated freshman, averaging a 1.4/4, up 40% in

rating from its 1.0/4 year-ago time period average and up 27% from its 1.1/4

lead-in. Harvey, with the NBC owned stations as its launch group, is cleared on weaker stations and in weaker time slots than Katie, which occupies former Oprah time periods on strong ABC owned stations in top markets.

CBS Television Distribution's Jeff Probst, starring the longtime host of CBS' Survivor, averaged a 0.8/3

for its first week on the air, down 27% from last year at this time and down

33% from its 1.2/4 lead-in.

Twentieth's Ricki Lake was the lowest rated of the four new talkers,

averaging a 0.7/2 in its first week, down 36% from both last year and its

lead-in, both of which were a 1.1/3.

Among daytime's key women 25-54 demographic, Katie averaged a

1.2/7 for the week, popping back up on Friday to a 1.1/7 after dropping to a

0.8/5 on Thursday. After one week on the air, that's down 14% from

last year's 1.4/8 and down 20% from its 1.5/9 lead in.

In fact, Steve Harvey, which Endemol USA produces at NBC's

WMAQ Chicago, was the only rookie to improve over both September 2011 time periods and

over its lead-in among women 25-54, averaging a 0.9/6 for the week in the demo.

That's up 80% over last year's 0.5/3 and up 28% over its 0.7/4 lead-in.

Jeff Probst, which, like Harvey, airs on NBC-owned stations

in the country's biggest markets, averaged a 0.5/3 among women 25-54 in its

first week on the air, even with last year and down 28% from its 0.7/4 lead-in.

Ricki Lake, which airs on Tribune and Fox-owned stations in

the large markets, dropped 20% in the demo compared to last year's 0.5/3, but

was flat in rating with its 0.4/3 lead-in, although down a share point.