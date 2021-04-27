Syndication Ratings: Aaron Rodgers Keeps ‘Jeopardy!’ in Lead

Aaron Rodgers quarterbacked Jeopardy! to another week in the syndication lead, with the CBS Media Ventures’ game dipping 2% to a 5.5 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, in the week ended April 18. The Green Bay Packers quarterback also hosted Jeopardy! from April 5-9.

Jeopardy!’s two closest challengers gained ground and tied for second place overall as CMV’s Wheel of Fortune sped up 4% to a 5.3 to tie Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which forged ahead 2% and led all of syndication among the key demographic of women 25-54 with a 1.9.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less stayed at a 0.8 for a second week. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask answered with a season-low 0.4 for an eighth straight week.

Meanwhile, Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute mustered a series-low 0.6 for the fourth week in a row.

Overall, syndicated ratings were relatively stable with only minor preemptions on April 14 for President Joe Biden’s press conference on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan. Most daytime shows in Minneapolis, the country’s number-14 market, were blown out from April 12 through 15 for coverage of the trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty of murdering George Floyd.

The only talker in the top five to improve was Disney’s sophomore Tamron Hall, which celebrated its 300th episode on April 14 and jumped 14% to a three-week-high 0.8, tying NBCUniversal’s fellow sophomore Kelly Clarkson, which was flat. Among women 25-54, Tamron strengthened 33% to a 0.4, tying Kelly Clarkson, NBCUniversal’s Maury, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams for third place in talk in the demo.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and CMV’s Dr. Phil tied for first in talk for the third straight week with each holding steady at a 1.7 in households. Live led in the demo at a 0.8, while Phil took second at a 0.6.

Ellen and Maury were both flat at a 0.9 in households. Wendy Williams, in the second week of its spring hiatus, fell back 13% to a 0.7, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and CMV’s Rachael Ray, both of which held steady. SPT’s Dr. Oz recovered 20% to a 0.6 from its series low set in the prior week.

CMV’s recently renewed rookie Drew Barrymore held at a 0.5 for a third straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CMV’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer all stayed put. The Real registered a 0.4 for the 18th consecutive week, while The Doctors operated at a series-low 0.2 for the eighth straight week tying Springer, which remained at its series low for the 32nd week in a row.

CMV’s Judge Judy, nearing the end of its 25-year run, advanced 2% to a 4.9. CMV’s Hot Bench broke even at a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 13% to a 0.9. NBCU’s Judge Jerry and Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis each maintained series-lows 0.6 for a third straight week, tying Fox’s Divorce Court, which improved 20%. Repeats of Trifecta’s Protection Court collapsed 33% to a 0.2.

CMV’s Entertainment Tonight leveled off at a 2.2, tying CMV’s Inside Edition, which edged ahead 5% to lead the magazines. NBCU’s recently renewed Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ TMZ and Extra, CMV’s DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all held firm at a 0.9, 0.8, 0.7, 0.6 and 0.3, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory continued to eclipse the off-network sitcoms, banging out a 2.4 for the third straight week. Disney’s Last Man Standing, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Disney’s Modern Family, SPT’s The Goldbergs and SPT’s Seinfeld all stayed at a 1.7, 1.0, 1.0, 0.9 and 0.9, respectively. Disney’s Family Guy gained 13% to a 0.9, tying The Goldbergs and Seinfeld. Finally, Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly each stayed at a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which moved up 17%.