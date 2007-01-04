Syndication Deal for Reno 911! and Chappelle's Show

MGM, New Line Television and Comedy Central announced today that two of the cable networks most popular shows, Reno 911! and Chappelle's Show, will be available for syndication in fall 2007.

These will be the first programs MGM syndicates under their new strategic relationship with New Line, and the syndication will be overseen by Jim Packer, President of Worldwide Television Distribution at MGM and John Bryan, Executive Vice President of Broadcast Strategy at MGM.

MGM will handle all national and station ad sales.

Comedy Central picked up Reno 911! for a fifth season this year. There is also a feature film, Reno 911!: Miami, slated for release in February.

The Emmy-nominated Chappelle's Show, which stars comedian Dave Chappelle, premiered on the cable net in early 2003.