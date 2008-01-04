Syndicated Trivial Pursuit Game Show Hits 55% in Clearances

Debmar-Mercury said it cleared syndicated game show Trivial Pursuit: America Plays in more than 55% of the country for fall 2008.

Clearances so far include eight of the top 10 markets, with Fox affiliates in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Washington, D.C.; and Baltimore on board. Stations from Cox Broadcasting, CBS, Belo, Gannett, Scripps, Raycom Media and Weigel Broadcasting are also signed up.

Debmar-Mercury will be taking the show out for further sales at the National Association of Television Program Executives conference later this month, and it is also hoping to clear the show internationally.