Syndicated Ratings: 'Dr. Phil' Tops Talkers as It Kicks off Season 10

Dr. Phil's premiere week interviews with George and Cindy Anthony, parents of the acquitted Casey Anthony, won the show its best opening day ratings in seven years and also assured Dr. Phil a first week win atop the talkers.

CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil scored a 3.6 rating/10 share primary-run weighted metered market household average last week. That's up 100% from its 1.8/6 lead-in and up 64% from its 2.2/6 last September. Dr. Phil's best market performance came in Dayton, Ohio, at 10 a.m., where it averaged an 8.7/25 average for the week.

Finishing behind Dr. Phil for the week were Disney-ABC's Live! With Regis and Kelly, launching Regis' last season, at a 2.7/10; Sony's Dr. Oz at a 2.6/7, and Warner Bros.' Ellen at a 2.4/7.

Warner Bros.' Anderson, after one week on the air, improved 36% to a 1.5/4 all-telecast weighted metered market average on Monday, Sept. 19, compared to its 1.1/3 all-telecast first week average. That's up 25% from its lead in and 23% from its year-ago time period average.

Among its primary runs, Anderson rated even higher, scoring a 1.8/5 average on Monday with an episode featuring host Anderson Cooper's well-known mother, heiress and designer Gloria Vanderbilt. On Fox's KTTV Los Angeles at 4 p.m., Anderson's premiere week was up 167% over the same time period last year. Anderson's best market was San Diego, where it earned a first-place 3.6/9.

Among the other syndicated rookies that premiered last week, RightThisMinute, which is being produced by and airs on local station groups such as Raycom, Cox and Scripps, opened at a 0.8/3 weighted metered market average for the week. RightThisMinute's best showing came in Birmingham, Ala., where it averaged a 3.9/9.

Entertainment Studios' We the People With Gloria Allred averaged a 0.5/2 for the week, including its highest rating, a 1.4/4 in Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

CTD's Excused, a new dating show airing mostly in little-watched late-night time periods, earned a 0.4/1. Birmingham also was Excused's best market, where the show won its 2 a.m. time slot with a 1.2/4, tying Memphi,s where the show airs at 3 a.m.

On Monday, Sept. 19, two more first-run talkers premiered. Tribune's Bill Cunningham debuted with a 0.9/3, down 25% from its lead-in and 18% from its year-ago time period average. On WPIX New York, Bill Cunningham turned in a 1.1/4, in the range of where Tribune hoped it would open, and on WGN Chicago it earned a 1.6/5.

Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle, a conflict talker hosted by the popular British host, premiered at a 0.6/2, down 25% from both lead-in and year-ago time period averages.

Three new off-net sitcoms also opened on Monday: Warner Bros.' Big Bang Theory averaged a 1.8/3 in mostly prime access slots. That's a disappointing start for the show, but off-net sitcoms tend to grow slowly and hit their stride after the days grow shorter. Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men opened at a 2.0/4 in the metered when it premiered in September 2007 and by February 2008 it had grown into a bonafide hit at a 5.4 national household average.

NBCUniversal's 30 Rock premiered at a 0.8/2 in mostly late-fringe time periods while Sony's ‘Til Death averaged a 0.2/1 in various time slots.

Also on Monday, CTD's Entertainment Tonight rated top marks for its post-Emmy award coverage. ET averaged a 4.3/8 in the metered markets, up 16% from last year at this time. CTD's Inside Edition, which isn't as focused on Hollywood as the other magazines, turned in a 3.2/7. NBCU's Access Hollywood earned a 2.7/5. CTD's The Insider followed at 2.1/5. Warner Bros.' Extra tied Insider's ratings with a 2.1/4, and Warner Bros.' TMZ, which doesn't really cover the Emmys, brought up the rear at a 1.8/4.

National ratings for the week ending Sept. 11 -- which began with Labor Day and ended with coverage of the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and was the last week of repeats for most syndicated shows -- were up a bit as the levels of people using increased as summer came to an end.

Disney-ABC's Live! With Regis and Kelly kicked off Regis' final season early, launching new shows with a 2.6, up 24% from the prior week of repeats. Meanwhile, most of the rest of syndication remained in reruns.

CTD's Dr. Phil jumped 14% to a 2.4, the show's highest rating in 12 weeks and a precursor to the show's big opening week that launched on Tuesday, Sept. 13. NBCU's Maury, still in repeats, tacked on 5% to a 2.3. CTD's Oprah was up 6% to a 1.9 in its final week on the air, while Sony's Dr. Oz sank 5% to a 1.8. NBCU's Jerry Springer advanced 7% to a 1.5, tying Warner Bros.' Ellen, which was unchanged. CTD's Rachael Ray held steady at a 1.3, tying NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which recovered 18% from its season low in the previous week. Sony's Nate Berkus was flat at a 0.9. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams improved 17% from its series low 0.6 to a 0.7.

CTD's Judge Judy tied CTD's Wheel of Fortune as syndication's top show at a 6.1, up 2% from the prior week. CTD's Judge Joe Brown jumped 8% to a 2.7. Warner Bros.' People's Court improved 17% to a 2.1. Twentieth's Divorce Court advanced 13% to a 1.8. Twentieth's Judge Alex and Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis both increased 6% to a 1.7. CTD's Swift Justice -- with Jackie Glass and sans Dancing with the Stars' Nancy Grace -- held steady at a 1.5. Entertainment Studios' America's Court With Judge Ross added 17% to a 0.7.

Access Hollywood was the only magazine to jump by double digits from the prior week, gaining 12% to a 1.9, the show's strongest performance since May. ET continued to lead the category, dipping 3% to a 3.2. Inside Edition inched up 4% to a 2.8. TMZ and The Insider were unchanged at a 1.7 and 1.4, respectively. Extra strengthened 8% to a 1.4.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune advance 3% to its syndication leading 6.1. CTD's Jeopardy! picked up 8% to a 5.2. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud fell 8% to a 2.4. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire dropped 4% to a 2.3.

Finally, among the off-net sitcoms,Two and a Half Men was flat at a 5.9. Twentieth's Family Guy faded 5% to a 3.9. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother shot up 21% to a 3.5. Sony's Seinfeld was unchanged at a 2.6. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond fell 8% to a 2.4, tying NBCU's The Office, which was flat. Twentieth's King of the Hill was unchanged at a 2.3, tying Warner Bros.' Friends, which improved 28% to a 2.3. Carsey-Werner's That 70s Show declined 5% to a 1.9.