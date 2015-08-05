Sykes Joins MSG Board

Madison Square Garden Co. said it has named long-time media executive John Sykes to its board of directors. Sykes, who becomes an independent Class A director of the company, is expected to become a director of MSG’s media company once it completes its planned spin-off.

MSG said in October that it planned to split into two companies – a media unit housing its regional sports networks and a sports and live entertainment unit including its professional sports teams and its arenas. The split is expected to be completed sometime this year.

Sykes, currently president of entertainment enterprises at iHeartMedia, has a 30-year history in the media business. He was a co-founder of MTV, president of VH1, president of network development for MTV and CEO of Infinity Broadcasting (formerly CBS Radio).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.