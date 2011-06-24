Syfy's Summer Premiere Week Debuts New Series
Syfy will premiere six series during the week of July
11-15, with Mondays branded as "The Most Powerful Night of the Week," the
network announced Friday.
Monday begins with the premiere of new drama series Alphas at 10 p.m., preceded by the
returns of Eureka and Warehouse 13. Ghost Hunters International will return for its third season on July
13 at 9 p.m., followed by the series premiere of Legend Quest.Haven begins
its second season on July 15 at 10 p.m.
Summer premiere week will end on Saturday, July 16, with Syfy's
original move Super Eruption, airing
at 9 p.m.
