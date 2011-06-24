Syfy's Summer Premiere Week Debuts New Series

Syfy will premiere six series during the week of July

11-15, with Mondays branded as "The Most Powerful Night of the Week," the

network announced Friday.

Monday begins with the premiere of new drama series Alphas at 10 p.m., preceded by the

returns of Eureka and Warehouse 13. Ghost Hunters International will return for its third season on July

13 at 9 p.m., followed by the series premiere of Legend Quest.Haven begins

its second season on July 15 at 10 p.m.

Summer premiere week will end on Saturday, July 16, with Syfy's

original move Super Eruption, airing

at 9 p.m.