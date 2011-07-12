Syfy'sMonday Lineup Snags Highest Primetime Scripted Audience in 10 Years
Backed by the
premiere of its new superhero drama Alphas, Syfy recorded its best
Monday night time period audience for scripted programming in ten years.
The 10 p.m. series debut of Alphas, about a group of
individuals with special abilities who work for the government, drew 2.5
million viewers and was the most-watched series debut since 2009. Alphas
also netted 1.2 million viewers in the key 18-49 demo and a 1.84 HH rating.
Earlier in the
evening, the season premieres of Eureka grabbed 2.0 million
viewers (893,000 in the demo) and Warehouse 13 snagged 2.3 million
viewers (1.0 million in the demo).
The premieres also
led to a banner evening for Syfy.com, which delivered its best day in video
streams (378,000) since 2009.
