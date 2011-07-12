Syfy'sMonday Lineup Snags Highest Primetime Scripted Audience in 10 Years

Backed by the

premiere of its new superhero drama Alphas, Syfy recorded its best

Monday night time period audience for scripted programming in ten years.

The 10 p.m. series debut of Alphas, about a group of

individuals with special abilities who work for the government, drew 2.5

million viewers and was the most-watched series debut since 2009. Alphas

also netted 1.2 million viewers in the key 18-49 demo and a 1.84 HH rating.

Earlier in the

evening, the season premieres of Eureka grabbed 2.0 million

viewers (893,000 in the demo) and Warehouse 13 snagged 2.3 million

viewers (1.0 million in the demo).

The premieres also

led to a banner evening for Syfy.com, which delivered its best day in video

streams (378,000) since 2009.