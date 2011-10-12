Syfy's 'Haven' Renewed for Third Season

Syfy has renewed its supernatural drama Haven for a 13-episode third season for

2012, Mark Stern, president of original content, Syfy, and co-head of original

content, Universal Cable Productions announced Wednesday.

In its second season, the serieshas averaged 2.55 million total viewers, up 4% from its freshman season, and 995,000 viewers A18-49,

up 5%.

Haven is based

on Stephen King's novella The Colorado

Kid and stars Emily Rose as Audrey Parker, a cop in a small Maine town that

discover its supernatural secrets. The series is produced by Entertainment One

and Big Motion Pictures in association with Piller/Segan/Shepherd.