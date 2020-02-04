Syfy’s ‘Great Debate’ Tackles Nerdy Issues

Nerds will seek answers to some of the most pressing questions in the worlds of science fiction, fantasy, horror and comic books in the new series Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate!

The series will be hosted by comedian Baron Vaught and is scheduled to launch on NBCUniversal’s Syfy this summer. The first season’s 12 half-hour episodes go into production in Los Angeles in March.

Syfy said the series will tackle questions like: “Who’d be a worse boss, Darth Vader or the Joker? and “Would you rather have a Green Lantern ring or a Wizard wand?

The series is based on live panels held at recent Comic Cons in San Diego and New York.

Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate! is from B17 Entertainment, part of Industrial Media, and is executive produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher of B17 with T.J. Chambers serving as executive producer and showrunner.