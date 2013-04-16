Syfy's 'Defiance' Premieres to 2.7 Million Viewers
The premieres of Syfy's five-years-in-the-making transmedia
series Defiance drew 2.7 million total viewers on Monday from 9-11 p.m.,
according to Nielsen.
It was Syfy's most-watched scripted series premiere in total
viewers and adults 25-54 (1.4 million) since 2009's Warehouse 13. Among
adults 18-49 (1.3 million) and adults 18-34 (479,000), Defiance turned
in the network's best scripted debut since 2006.
Additionally, the companion Trion Worlds game Defiance
has seen players log more than six million hours of play since it launched on
April 2.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.