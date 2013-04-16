Syfy's 'Defiance' Premieres to 2.7 Million Viewers

The premieres of Syfy's five-years-in-the-making transmedia

series Defiance drew 2.7 million total viewers on Monday from 9-11 p.m.,

according to Nielsen.





It was Syfy's most-watched scripted series premiere in total

viewers and adults 25-54 (1.4 million) since 2009's Warehouse 13. Among

adults 18-49 (1.3 million) and adults 18-34 (479,000), Defiance turned

in the network's best scripted debut since 2006.





Additionally, the companion Trion Worlds game Defiance

has seen players log more than six million hours of play since it launched on

April 2.