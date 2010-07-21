SyFy's 'Caprica' To Return In January

Syfy will bring back new episodes for its original drama series Caprica

in January 2011, the network announced Wednesday.

The network will

air nine new episodes for second half of the series' freshman season,

according to network officials. The first nine episodes for Caprica

-- a prequel to the network's hit series Battlestar Galactica

-- averaged 1.8 million viewers including DVR usage, said SyFy.

Syfy

will premiere a new trailer for season 1.5 on July 23 during the

network's Caprica Comic-Con panel, before airing exclusively on

Microsoft's Zune Marketplace on Xbox LIVE and Windows PCs through the

Zune PC software beginning July 26, according to Syfy.