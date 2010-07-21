SyFy's 'Caprica' To Return In January
Syfy will bring back new episodes for its original drama series Caprica
in January 2011, the network announced Wednesday.
The network will
air nine new episodes for second half of the series' freshman season,
according to network officials. The first nine episodes for Caprica
-- a prequel to the network's hit series Battlestar Galactica
-- averaged 1.8 million viewers including DVR usage, said SyFy.
Syfy
will premiere a new trailer for season 1.5 on July 23 during the
network's Caprica Comic-Con panel, before airing exclusively on
Microsoft's Zune Marketplace on Xbox LIVE and Windows PCs through the
Zune PC software beginning July 26, according to Syfy.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.