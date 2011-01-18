Syfy's ‘Being Human' Draws Nearly Two Million Viewers
Syfy's supernatural series Being Human scared up 1.9 million viewers, becoming the most watched winter series launched for the network since 2005.
The
series, which tells the story about a vampire, werewolf and ghost who
share a Boston brownstone, fell short of the 3.5 million viewers
garnered by the network's last series debut,Warehouse 13, in 2009.Being Human
did draw 1 million Adults 18-49, including 582,000 women -- the
highest percentage of female viewers ever for a Syfy original scripted
series telecast, said the network.
Including repeat airings at 10:02 p.m. and 11:02 p.m., Being Human
reached an unduplicated audience of 3.8 million total viewers,
including 1.8 million Adults 18-49 and 1.9 million Adults 25-54, said
the network.
