Syfy's 'Alphas' Renewed for Second Season
Syfy has renewed its original drama series Alphas for a second season, Mark Stern,
president of original content, Syfy, and co-head of original content, Universal
Cable Productions, announced Wednesday.
Alphas, slated
to return in 2012 with 13 episodes, has averaged 3.3 million total viewers
since its July 11 premiere.
The series was created by Zak Penn and Michael
Karnow, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions and BermanBraun Television.
