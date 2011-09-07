Syfy's 'Alphas' Renewed for Second Season

Syfy has renewed its original drama series Alphas for a second season, Mark Stern,

president of original content, Syfy, and co-head of original content, Universal

Cable Productions, announced Wednesday.

Alphas, slated

to return in 2012 with 13 episodes, has averaged 3.3 million total viewers

since its July 11 premiere.

The series was created by Zak Penn and Michael

Karnow, and is produced by Universal Cable Productions and BermanBraun Television.