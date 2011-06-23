Syfy.com to Debut New Online Series, 'Mercury Men'

Syfy.com announced Thursday a new original web series, Mercury Men, which is slated to debut on July 25.

The

ten-episode online series will run over a two week span, with new

episodes available each weekday. Each has a seven minute run time.

Written and directed by Christopher Preksta (Captain Blasto), Mercury Men tells the story of two men in 1975 Pittsburgh who try to stop a nefarious doomsday plot by the "Men of Mercury."

Syfy.com's first original series, Riese: Kingdom Falling, has generated over two million streams.