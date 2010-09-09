SyFy Tweaks Lineup To Bring 'Caprica' Back Early

Syfy will resume season 1 of hit series Caprica on Oct. 5 instead of in January after the network reworked its schedule.

The NBC Universal-owned network had planned for Stargate Universe's season 2 premiere and Sanctuary's

season 3 premiere to come back to back at 9 and 10 p.m. on Tuesday,

Sept. 28. Those shows were to shift to Tuesday nights from their former

home on "Syfy Friday."

Now the plan is for SGU to maintain that move but Sanctuary, starring Amanda Tapping, will stay on Friday nights (at 10 p.m.).

