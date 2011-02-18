Syfy Transports TED To New York

For New York media buyers looking for imagination and ideas to go along with a free snack, Syfy is setting up a simulcast of the TED conference on March 2.

Held in a downtown location, Syfy’s day-long event will also feature a live cooking demonstration of molecular gastronomy by Marcel Vigneron, host of the channel’s new series Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen. There will also be a musical performance by Rana June, known as The iPad DJ.

“We are committed to helping our advertisers find new ways to communicate and connect with consumers,” said Chris Czarkowski, VP for ad sales at Syfy. “Aligning Syfy’s imagination-based brand with the mission of TED will deliver an environment with unlimited creative potential. TED inspires all of us to think differently and open our minds to what is possible.”

TED is a non-profit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading.” Speakers at the TED Conference in California are scheduled to include Bill Gates, Julie Taymor and Morgan Spurlock.

Syfy has been a TED sponsor for three years. “This year we are again creating a social space at TED, while providing advertisers the chance to share the experience remotely,” said Blake Callaway, senior VP, brand and strategic marketing for Syfy. “ n addition to having an interactive experience with the ideas and creativity of global thought leaders that TED and Syfy both stand for, those in New York City will have the opportunity to experience Chef Marcel Vigneron show off his take on modern cuisine.”