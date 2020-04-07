Syfy to Offer Marathons for ‘Battlestar Galactica’ and ‘Xena: Warrior Princess’

Syfy will host marathons for Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess this month. Tricia Helfer, star of Battlestar Galactica, and Lucy Lawless, star of Xena, will host the marathons.

The Xena marathon happens Thursdays starting April 16, showing all six seasons in the morning and afternoon. Lawless hosts.

Xena originally aired in syndication, from 1995 to 2001. There are 134 episodes.

The Battlestar marathon happens April 20-23. The marathon will include the two-part miniseries, all four Syfy seasons and the final movie The Plan. Helfer will host throughout.

Helfer hosts the podcast “Battlestar Galacticast” with Marc Bernardin.

Battlestar Galactica, a reboot of the series that was on 1978-1979, aired on the former Sci Fi Channel starting in late 2003.