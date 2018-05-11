Syfy to End ‘The Expanse’

Syfy has decided not to renew its drama series The Expanse for a fourth season, network officials confirmed Friday.

The series, based on a series of novels by the same name written by James S.A. Corey (a pen name for two authors, Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck), will end its run this summer after the third season, according to network officials.

Sources close to the network said Syfy -- which only had rights to the series’ first run on the network in the U.S. -- could not pull in enough viewers to keep the show going.

“The Expanse transported us across the solar system for three brilliant seasons of television. Everyone at SYFY is a massive fan of the series, and this was an incredibly difficult decision,” said Chris McCumber, president, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment in a statement. “We want to sincerely thank The Expanse’s amazing cast, crew and all the dedicated creatives who helped bring James S.A. Corey’s story to life. And to the series’ loyal fans, we thank you most of all.”