Syfy Sets ‘Sharknado’ Marathon For April 5

Syfy hosts a 16-hour Sharknado marathon Sunday, April 5. The event starts at 8 a.m. and ends at midnight. All six franchise movies will air.

The Sharknado franchise debuted on Syfy in 2013 and concluded, after six movies, in 2018. The movies are Sharknado, Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

Actors Ian Ziering and Tara Reid play fearless shark killers in the over-the-top horror movies, which offer loads of celeb cameos. Asylum Entertainment produces and Anthony C. Ferrante directs.