Syfy Sets Season Two Premieres for ‘The Magicians,’ ‘The Expanse’

The second season of Syfy fantasy series The Magicians premieres Wednesday, Jan. 25, while the sophomore run of space epic The Expanse arrives Feb. 8

The Magicians is based on the fiction franchise authored by Lev Grossman, about a group of 20-somethings discovering their magical powers at a secret grad school. Jason Ralph plays the lead.

From Universal Cable Productions, The Magicians is executive produced by John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers and Groundswell Productions' Michael London and Janice Williams.

Syfy will run a season one marathon of The Magicians Nov. 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Expanse is set in a colonized galaxy 200 years in the future, where two strangers, a detective and a rogue ship’s captain, are swept up in a conspiracy to cover up a horrific human experiment. The series is based on the book series collectively known as The Expanse by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (under the pen name James S. A. Corey).

The Expanse is produced by Alcon Television Group.